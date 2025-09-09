ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano speaks to Deebo Samuel after his first game with the Commanders. (0:51)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL has already learned quite a bit about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels: He's a dynamic player capable of hurting teams with his arm or his legs.

But in a 21-6 season-opening win over the New York Giants, he tried to hurt them with his mouth.

So says Giants defensive end Brian Burns.

"He talks a lot," Burns said on Sunday. "Cool dude but he talks a lot. He just be talking, 'Hey buddy.' I don't want to talk to you. I'll talk to you after the game, bro."

Daniels disputed some of what Burns said.

"I just go out there and have fun," he said Tuesday. "I didn't say what was said, 'Hey buddy how you doing?' That doesn't sound like me, but I do like to have fun on the field."

Daniels had plenty of fun Sunday, throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown while running for another 68 yards. He's a primary reason Washington (1-0), which plays at Green Bay on Thursday, is viewed as an NFC contender. Daniels was also the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and has been mentioned as a potential league MVP this year.

Although he doesn't say much during media availability, he loves talking trash in the Commanders' locker room.

Daniels will razz teammates if they disagree with his takes about his favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant. He'll call or text other Commanders employees if their favorite team in any sport loses, sometimes jotting down scores from the previous night and leaving them on their desks for when they arrive.

Daniels brings that same competitive spirit to games, as Burns discovered Sunday. They faced off twice last season, so Daniels likely had a thing or two to say then. After all, the Commanders did sweep the season series against the Giants -- and have now won three in a row over them for the first time since taking four straight from 1998 to 2000. The Commanders and Giants meet again in Week 14.

When Burns was asked Sunday what he learned about Daniels, the first thing he mentioned was the quarterback's talking.

And he thinks he knows why Daniels does it.

"He's a smart guy," Burns said. "Trying to get in my head, make me feel like we're friends."

But for Daniels, the New York game is long past. All he said was that he could have played better.

"Nothing more to say," he said. "We're on to Green Bay."