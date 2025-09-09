Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL season is underway, which means we got our first look at new playcallers such as the Detroit Lions' John Morton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Grizzard and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' Kevin Patullo in Week 1.

We also saw some recognizable faces in new places, as Ben Johnson took over as Chicago Bears head coach, Kellen Moore as New Orleans Saints HC and Brian Schottenheimer with the Dallas Cowboys. Each of them will carry the dual responsibility of coaching and calling offensive plays.

Meanwhile, veteran coaches Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Sean Payton (Denver Broncos) and Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) continue to churn out creative offensive systems. And Josh McDaniels is back for his third stint as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, aiming to push second-year quarterback Drake Maye to another level.

Will Klint Kubiak continue to get the most out of Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders? Will Arthur Smith and Aaron Rodgers stay in sync with the Pittsburgh Steelers? How about new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence?

Here is who is calling plays for all 32 teams (with a key stat provided by ESPN Research).

AFC EAST

Playcaller: Joe Brady, offensive coordinator

Experience: Brady is in his second full season in his role after initially inheriting the job in an interim capacity during the 2023 season after Ken Dorsey was fired. He initially joined the Bills organization as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2022, and prior to that served as the Panthers' offensive coordinator from 2020 to December 2021.

What to know: In the first full season with Brady as coordinator, the Bills ran the highest percentage of designed rushing plays (42.7%) since Allen was drafted in 2018. A more balanced offense helped the unit set franchise records for a single season in points (525) and touchdowns (65) and led to Allen's first MVP season, in addition to a career scoring season for running back James Cook. Expect a similar approach this season. "Everybody Eats" is the major philosophy in Buffalo under Brady, which stresses the importance of players staying ready to get involved on any play. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Key stat: Entering the season, the Bills rushed on 63% of their red zone plays under Brady, compared to 50% of the time under Dorsey. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Mike McDaniel, head coach

Experience: McDaniel has called offensive plays in each of his three previous seasons in Miami and continues in the role in 2025. He called plays sparingly during his time as the 49ers' offensive coordinator prior to his tenure in Miami. He was mainly involved in play design and run game coordination.

What to know: The Dolphins finished sixth in total offense in 2022 and led the league in 2023, but they dropped to 18th last season amidst instability at the quarterback position. With game-breaking speed at wide receiver and running back, Miami could return to the top 10 in 2025. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Key stat: The Dolphins utilized motion on 81% of their offensive plays last season, the highest rate in the league. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator

Experience: This is McDaniels' 24th NFL season and 19th in New England as he returns for a third separate stint as coordinator. Of his 19 years in New England, McDaniels has spent 14 of them as coordinator.

What to know: In his previous 13 seasons as Patriots coordinator, McDaniels helped guide the offense to eight top-10 rankings, including the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017 with Tom Brady at quarterback. McDaniels spent 2024 out of football and visited with several coaches at different levels, and that has primed him to add new elements to his system, especially when tailoring plans to a QB (Drake Maye) who has physical and running skills that many of those McDaniels worked with in the past didn't have. -- Mike Reiss

Key stat: The Raiders took 46.3% of their snaps from under center when McDaniels was head coach and playcaller from 2022 to 2023, which was tied for second most in the league (Lions, 46.7%). -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Tanner Engstrand, offensive coordinator

Experience: Engstrand is a first-time coordinator and a first-time playcaller on the NFL level. He spent the past five seasons on the Lions' staff (his only NFL experience), working under coach Dan Campbell and then-OC Ben Johnson.

What to know: Much like the Lions, the Jets want to win the line of scrimmage with a physical, run-oriented brand of football, but they will go about it differently because QB Justin Fields -- unlike Jared Goff -- is capable of being a factor in the rushing attack. Engstrand has only one proven weapon on the outside (Garrett Wilson), so he will have to scheme up ways to get open looks for Fields, who can struggle with his accuracy. -- Rich Cimini

Key stat: During Engstrand's tenure as pass game coordinator in Detroit (2022-24), 8% of the Lions' pass attempts went 20 or more air yards downfield, the lowest percentage in the NFL during that span. -- ESPN Research

AFC NORTH

Playcaller: Todd Monken, offensive coordinator

Experience: Monken enters his third season as offensive coordinator for the Ravens after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia. His previous playcaller experience in the NFL includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-2018) and Cleveland Browns (2019).

What to know: Monken is the mastermind behind one of the NFL's best and most explosive offenses. In Monken's first season as coordinator, quarterback Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP. In Monken's second season, the Ravens finished as the No. 1 offense in the NFL for the first time in their history. In two seasons with Monken, the Ravens have produced the second-most points (29.4) and yards (397.6) in the league. Now, with Baltimore's offense returning 10 of 11 starters, the biggest challenge for Monken is to make sure the Ravens are as efficient and sound in the playoffs as they are in the regular season. -- Jamison Hensley

Key stat: The Ravens took 16% of their snaps under center in Monken's first season in 2023 (which ranked 30th in NFL), but last season they nearly doubled it to 31% (13th). -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Zac Taylor, head coach

Experience: Taylor has been the playcaller since the Bengals hired him in 2019. Dan Pitcher is entering his second year as the team's offensive coordinator after previously being the staff's quarterbacks coach.

What to know: Taylor is living a playcaller's dream. The Bengals not only have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow, but Cincinnati also signed star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals during the offseason. The Bengals have committed 68.6% of their cap space to the offense, per Roster Management System, the third-highest rate in the league. Taylor will be tasked with maximizing that group and making it one of the NFL's best offenses. Last season, the Bengals ranked eighth in points per drive (2.48). -- Ben Baby

Key stat: Of the Bengals' rushes, 78% were inside the tackles last season, which was the highest rate in the NFL and for the Bengals since Taylor became head coach. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kevin Stefanski, head coach

Experience: Stefanski took over as the Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator in 2018 and was promoted to full-time OC for the 2019 season. In 2020, he became the head coach in Cleveland, where he has called plays, outside of relinquishing the duties midway through the 2024 season. He has since taken back the role.

What to know: Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2020, 2023), but quarterback stability has eluded him and the franchise; 11 different passers have started a game in Stefanski's five seasons as head coach. After tweaking the offense to fit Deshaun Watson's skill set, the Browns are returning to the scheme Stefanski operated in his first couple of seasons, with Joe Flacco under center to begin the season. Stefanski is also reassuming playcalling duties after giving them up midseason, so expect a reemphasis on running the ball and an increased use of two-tight-end personnel groupings. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Key stat: The Browns have increased their usage of plays out of the shotgun each season under Stefanski. They ran 78% of their snaps out of the shotgun last season (seventh most in NFL), a 13% increase from 2023. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Arthur Smith, offensive coordinator

Experience: Smith enters his second season as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, but he brings a wealth of experience to the role as the former Falcons head coach and two seasons as the Titans' playcaller.

What to know: The Steelers' offensive success this season depends on Smith's ability to adapt his scheme to 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers' style and limitations. Smith's offense comes with a heavy dose of play-action, which Rodgers has had success running in the past. And with a deep tight end room that includes Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, look for the 2025 offense to also utilize the middle of the field more than last season, when the Steelers were among teams that targeted the middle of the field the least. -- Brooke Pryor

Key stat: Last season, the Steelers ran 15% of their snaps in 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR) -- the second-highest rate in the league (Cardinals) and Pittsburgh's highest since ESPN began tracking personnel in 2006. -- ESPN Research

AFC SOUTH

Playcaller: Nick Caley, offensive coordinator

Experience: This is Caley's first year in the role for the Texans, and he has never called plays.

What to know: Caley has a Patriots background (2015-22), the last six years serving as the tight end coach. In 2024 and 2025, he served as the Rams tight ends coach -- and took on the pass game coordinator role in 2024. Expect his offensive scheme to have a blend of what he learned with the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era and the Rams with Sean McVay. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Key stat: During Caley's time as the pass game coordinator for the Rams in 2024, Los Angeles utilized play-action on 32% of its snaps, the third-highest rate in the NFL. The Texans ranked 11th in play-action usage last season. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Shane Steichen, head coach

Experience: Steichen enters his third season calling plays in Indy after previously doing so for three combined seasons with the Chargers and Eagles.

What to know: Steichen built a reputation as a high-level playcaller during his time with the Chargers and Eagles. His orchestration of the Eagles' offense in 2022, which ended with a run to the Super Bowl, paved the way for his hire as head coach in Indianapolis in February 2023. The Colts have had too much instability at quarterback to duplicate the results Steichen produced elsewhere, but they managed to be 14th in points scored per game since his arrival despite a revolving door of starters: Anthony Richardson Sr., Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco. Now he has Daniel Jones as his starter. -- Stephen Holder

Key stat: Under Steichen, the Colts have operated out of the shotgun on 89% of their snaps, by far the most in the NFL over the past two seasons. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Liam Coen, head coach

Experience: This will be Coen's second season as an NFL playcaller (Buccaneers), though he also called plays in college at Kentucky and Maine.

What to know: Coen took the Bucs' run game from last in 2023 to fourth in 2024 and helped Baker Mayfield set career highs in completion percentage (71.3), passing yards (4,500) and passing TDs (41). The Jaguars hired him to have the same kind of impact on a run game that finished 26th last season and to get QB Trevor Lawrence to play consistently over a full season. -- Michael DiRocco

Key stat: With Coen as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season, the Buccaneers were the only team in the league to convert at least half of their third downs (51%). The Jaguars ranked 22nd. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Brian Callahan, head coach

Experience: Callahan got his first shot at calling plays last year after serving five seasons as the Bengals offensive coordinator. Callahan's first go at it was rough, as the Titans were among the league's worst at points scored per game (18.3), leading to a 3-14 finish.

What to know: An improved offensive line and focus on eliminating costly penalties early in downs that put the offense behind the chains should help. Not falling behind the chains will allow Callahan to open up his playcalls a bit more. That's compounded by the improved line that will give rookie quarterback Cam Ward time to scan the field and allow pass catchers to complete their routes. Ward appears to be a solid fit for Callahan's scheme. He likes to spread the ball around and will have the freedom to make plays out of structure if things break down. Callahan's success depends on how well he can get Ward to play. -- Turron Davenport

Key stat: The Titans are in no hurry on offense under Callahan, finishing with the second-largest time of possession (30.6 seconds) per play in the NFL last season. -- ESPN Research

AFC WEST

Playcaller: Sean Payton, head coach

Experience: Payton is one of the most experienced playcallers in the league, now into his third decade on the headset in the NFL. Payton has called plays for the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, and has been the playcaller as head coach since he was hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and in his third season with the Broncos.

What to know: Payton has a full plate as the team's head coach, but he still carves out plenty of time to meet with the team's quarterbacks and coordinate the week-to-week game-planning. He has plenty of help for the heavy lifting on the offensive staff with long-time assistants such as Joe Lombardi, Zach Strief and Pete Carmichael. Quarterbacks coach Davis Webb has the most day-to-day contact with the quarterbacks, but on game day, Payton is front and center with the play sheet, and he continues to say his priority as playcaller is to find the individual matchups and adjustments against the particular defense the team faces each week. -- Jeff Legwold

Key stat: In 2024, the Broncos ranked ninth in the league in play-action usage (28%) and quarterback Bo Nix recorded 14 passing touchdowns in those situations, the second most in the league behind Jared Goff (15). -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Andy Reid, head coach

Experience: Reid has the most experience in the league. He has been calling plays throughout his 27 seasons as a head coach -- 14 with the Eagles and 13 with the Chiefs. He is assisted by offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and eight-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What to know: Much of Reid's playcalling will be determined by the success or struggles of the Chiefs' revamped offensive line, featuring new left guard Kingsley Suamataia and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons. If Mahomes is better protected, expect Reid to dial up more deep shots and counterattacks through a variety of screens. When compared to last season, the Chiefs hope to stay healthier on offense. In Week 7, Reid and Mahomes could have their top three receivers -- Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown -- finally play a snap together for the first time in two years. -- Nate Taylor

Key stat: Last season, the Chiefs used motion at the snap 20% of the time, their highest in a season since Reid became head coach. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Chip Kelly, offensive coordinator

Experience: Kelly returns to the NFL after helping Ohio State win a national title as an offensive coordinator in 2024. Kelly previously served as a head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2016).

What to know: Kelly's time away from the NFL taught him to adapt. During his time with Philadelphia, Kelly was known for his up-tempo, high-scoring offenses. The Eagles ranked third in points (26.9) in the three seasons he was with the organization. Even when he was at Oregon (2009-12), the Ducks were first in the nation in points per game (44.72) and 11th in plays per game (75.1). But at Ohio State, Kelly orchestrated an efficient offense despite slowing down the pace. The Buckeyes ranked 14th in points (35.69) but were 120th in plays per game (61.8) and 18th in time of possession per play (29.4 seconds). -- Ryan McFadden

Key stat: Kelly's offenses consistently ranked in the top 10 in play-action usage in his previous stints in the NFL -- second from 2013 to 2015 with the Eagles at 28%, and sixth in 2016 with the 49ers at 24%. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Greg Roman, offensive coordinator

Experience: Roman got his first NFL offensive coordinator job with Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Roman is in his second year with the Chargers.

What to know: Roman has been a successful coordinator, winning AP assistant coach of the year honors with the Ravens in 2019. Roman is responsible for some of the most creative rushing concepts in league history, but his passing offenses lacked creativity, leading to his exit from Baltimore. L.A.'s offense struggled in Roman's first season, consistently sputtering in second halves with a rushing offense that was below league average. If the Chargers' offense doesn't improve this season, Roman's job status could be in question. -- Kris Rhim

Key stat: In Roman's first season with the Chargers, the team utilized play-action 34% of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Justin Herbert had a QBR of 85 when using play-action, the best among all quarterbacks. -- ESPN Research

NFC EAST

Playcaller: Brian Schottenheimer, head coach

Experience: Schottenheimer is in his first year as the Cowboys playcaller after spending the two previous seasons as the offensive coordinator, while head coach Mike McCarthy called the plays. This is the first time he has called plays since 2020 when he was with Seattle. He was the playcaller from 2018 to 2020 for some of Russell Wilson's best moments. He also called plays for the Jets from 2006 to 2011.

What to know: He has a lean toward running the ball that might come from his genes and his father Marty's famous "Martyball" teams in Cleveland and Kansas City that loved to run it. But he was also responsible for Wilson's two highest-touchdown pass seasons (40, 35). This will be the first time he is operating as a playcaller without a defensive head coach (Rex Ryan, Pete Carroll). The Cowboys had a sharp first half in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, only to lose momentum in the last two quarters.-- Todd Archer

Key stat: Schottenheimer has said he intends to use more motion in 2025. The Cowboys used motion at the snap 15% of the time last season, which was the fourth-lowest rate in the league. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Mike Kafka, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator

Experience: Kafka was the offensive playcaller for most of his first two seasons with the Giants. He came to New York after being with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, working his way up to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

What to know: It has been a little bit of a roller coaster for Kafka since coming to New York. He was the playcaller, then he wasn't, now he is again this season. His first season was the most successful for the Giants under coach Brian Daboll. Eventually Daboll took control of the offense and called plays last year when the team finished 3-14. Kafka was minimized, according to multiple players familiar with his role. But it has been trending in this direction of Daboll giving back play-calling duties since co-owner John Mara hinted after last season it might be a good idea. It has been Kafka calling plays all spring, summer and preseason. -- Jordan Raanan

Key stat: Over the past two seasons, the Giants have run a passing play on first down 60% of the time, the highest rate in the NFL. The Giants had max protection (at least seven blockers) 13% of the time last year, the fourth-highest rate in NFL. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kevin Patullo, offensive coordinator

Experience: This is Patullo's first year on the job. But he has been Nick Sirianni's right-hand man since Sirianni became head coach in 2021, serving as the team's pass game coordinator and associate head coach before taking over for Kellen Moore this offseason.

What to know: Patullo has a strong relationship with many key players on offense, most notably QB Jalen Hurts. There are some things to iron out, but the operation seemed mostly smooth in a Week 1 win over Dallas. "First games, there's so much unknown, but you've got to be able to be not on the reactive side of things, more so proactive and being able to play smart ball and put yourself in advantageous positions," Hurts said. "I'm happy for him to come out here and get his first win as an offensive coordinator. I know he's waited a long time for this opportunity and we just want to keep building. I know we're all hungry for that." -- Tim McManus

Key stat: Under Moore last season, the Eagles had the highest designed rush rate in the NFL at 51%. Since Patullo became pass game coordinator in 2021, the Eagles have run 87% of their plays out of the shotgun, the highest rate in the league. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kliff Kingsbury, offensive coordinator

Experience: Kingsbury is in his second season as Washington's playcaller. He also called plays while a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022

What to know: Kingsbury stuck around for a second year because, as he told ESPN in December, it would take a lot for him to leave quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two work well together; both like to arrive early and leave late. Kingsbury had Daniels operate the quick passing game -- while also calling for designed runs -- but didn't shy from being aggressive in crucial moments. Kingsbury will use players creatively and has a new option in the versatile Deebo Samuel. A knock on Kingsbury before he arrived in Washington was that his offenses dipped in the second half. But, last season, the Commanders averaged 28.1 points for the season -- but it was 29.4 in the final eight games, including the playoffs. -- John Keim

Key stat: The Commanders were in shotgun formation 91% of the time last season, the highest rate in the league. They ran motion 46% of the time, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. -- ESPN Research

NFC NORTH

Playcaller: Ben Johnson, head coach

Experience: Johnson spent three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator (2022-24), where he called plays for the first time in his career. His Lions offenses never ranked lower than fifth in scoring and were a top-four unit in total yards in all three seasons.

What to know: There are several characteristics that define a Johnson offense. In 2024, the Lions ranked first in play-action usage (36%), were fifth in pre-snap motion usage (70%) and used 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE) at the third-highest rate in the NFL (32.2%). Detroit's Jared Goff was one of four quarterbacks to throw for 4,000 yards (which he did all three seasons with Johnson as his OC) and complete 70% of his passes, a mark that the Bears want Caleb Williams to reach in 2025. Johnson will call plays from the sideline while offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will be in the coaches box. -- Courtney Cronin

Key stat: Johnson's Lions lined up under center on 56.2% of plays in 2024, the highest rate of any team. During Johnson's three-season run as Detroit's offensive coordinator, the team ranked first in percentage of plays run from under center. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: John Morton, offensive coordinator

Experience: Morton enters his first season as offensive coordinator in Detroit but has more than two decades of NFL coaching experience with the Broncos, Raiders, Lions, Jets, Saints and 49ers.

What to know: Morton is a very detailed coach who steps into his position following Ben Johnson, who left for the head coaching job in Chicago. The 55-year-old was Detroit's senior offensive assistant in 2022 before spending the past two seasons as Denver's pass game coordinator, where Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix flourished last season. He also has served in offensive assistant roles under Jon Gruden with the Raiders, Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco and Sean Payton in New Orleans. Gruden, Morton's mentor, describes him as a hardworking guy. "For all the Detroit fans, what you don't see is the work ethic you're getting. This guy is nuts," Gruden said. "People thought I was nuts -- this guy is freakin' nuts, man. He loves it. He's a creative guy." -- Eric Woodyard

Key stat: During Morton's tenure as the pass game coordinator in Denver (2023-24), only the Chiefs (59.9%) had a higher percentage of their receiving yards come after the catch (55.9%). -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Matt LaFleur, head coach

Experience: LaFleur has called the offensive plays during his time as Packers coach, beginning in 2019. Previously, he had only one season of NFL playcalling experience with the Titans in 2018.

What to know: LaFleur faced perhaps his biggest challenge as a playcaller last season after Jordan Love sustained a knee injury in the opener and sat out the next two games. LaFleur pivoted to backup quarterback Malik Willis, who was thrust into the QB1 role less than three weeks after he arrived in Green Bay. In the first game, LaFleur called a run-heavy plan, which included only 14 passes, to defeat the Colts. The next week, he opened it up a little more against the Titans and Willis threw 19 times in another win. -- Rob Demovsky

Key stat: In 2024, 48.7% of the Packers' plays were designed rushes, which was second most in the NFL behind only the Eagles (51.0%). This came after the Packers called a designed run on 38.7% of plays in 2023, which ranked 18th in the league. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kevin O'Connell, head coach

Experience: O'Connell has called plays in every game since he joined the Vikings as head coach for the 2022 season. He also called plays during parts of the 2019 season with Washington.

What to know: O'Connell balanced his run-pass distribution more in 2024 after a heavy dose of passing in his first two seasons with the team. He is likely to continue that trend in 2025 as he breaks in new quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings had the NFL's third-most dropbacks (1,438) and the eighth-fewest rushes by running backs (683) in 2022 and 2023, but in 2024 they ranked No. 17 in dropbacks (625) and No. 11 in rushes by running backs. One of O'Connell's top strengths as a playcaller is the pre-snap feedback and suggestions he gives quarterbacks over their radio communication. -- Kevin Seifert

Key stat: Since O'Connell became head coach in 2022, only the Dolphins (30.7%) have used play-action on more of their dropbacks than the Vikings (29.9%). -- ESPN Research

NFC SOUTH

Playcaller: Zac Robinson, offensive coordinator

Experience: Last season was Robinson's first time calling offensive plays in regular-season games. Before that, he was able to cut his teeth in preseason games with the Los Angeles Rams where he was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris brought Robinson, a former college and NFL quarterback, to Atlanta when he was hired as head coach in 2024.

What to know: Robinson, like his mentor Sean McVay, favors 11 personnel. No team used the three-WR offensive formation more than the Falcons in 2024 (85.5% of snaps). The Rams, naturally, were second. The Falcons were 16th in passing EPA and 12th in rushing EPA in Robinson's first year as offensive coordinator, which were solid marks despite quarterback Kirk Cousins' struggles beginning in Week 10. Cousins was coming off a torn Achilles and immobile, sometimes unable to execute play-action passes. Robinson should have more playcalling flexibility with Michael Penix Jr. as his quarterback. Penix is also more willing to take chances downfield. -- Marc Raimondi

Key stat: Last season, the Falcons ran the lowest percentage of plays using play-action in the NFL at 15%. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Dave Canales, head coach

Experience: Canales learned his craft in Seattle under Pete Carroll. He got his big break running the Tampa Bay offense in 2023, then kept the playcalling duties last season as head coach of the Panthers.

What to know: His philosophy is built around a flexible system that focuses on the strength of his quarterback versus a specific system like the West Coast offense. There's an emphasis on a balanced run-pass attack. It's not a complex system. It's built on simple, easy-to-run concepts with twists and variations to each of those concepts. -- David Newton

Key stat: In Canales' first season with the Panthers, Carolina's offense was under center 33% of the time, compared to 18% in 2023. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kellen Moore, head coach

Experience: This is Moore's first year as a head coach. He previously called plays as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys (2019-2022), Chargers (2023) and Eagles (2024)

What to know: Moore has had three stints as a playcaller, as OC of the Cowboys, Chargers and the Eagles. Moore was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning staff last season. He is the youngest head coach in the league at 37. -- Katherine Terrell

Key stat: During Moore's time as offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2024, Philadelphia used shotgun formation 82% of the time (fourth most in the NFL). The Saints used it 58% last season. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Josh Grizzard, offensive coordinator

Experience: Grizzard is in his first season as the Bucs offensive coordinator, having spent last year as their pass game coordinator, and this will mark his first time calling plays. Before Tampa, the Yale graduate and East Wake (North Carolina) High School valedictorian spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff, serving as a quality control coach and wide receivers coach, working under Adam Gase, Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel.

What to know: Grizzard was offensive coordinator Liam Coen's "eye in the sky" in the press box and was specifically responsible for their third-down packages, helping the Bucs to a league-best 50.9% third-down conversion rate, which ranks sixth best in the league since 2001. "We knew what was coming on those down distances," Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans said. He also helped identify the Bucs' proficiency in their gap running scheme in 2024. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs said, "He's a wizard. He knows what to do. He knows what to call." They're essentially running the same scheme as Coen did last year, but with a greater emphasis on downfield passing. His first big test will be not having Wirfs and two of his top receivers in Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan to open the season. -- Jenna Laine

Key stat: Serving as a quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2023, Grizzard contributed to a Miami offense that ranked first in YPG (401.3) and passing YPG (265.5). The Dolphins used play-action 30% of the time in 2023 (second most in the NFL). -- ESPN Research

NFC WEST

Playcaller: Drew Petzing, offensive coordinator

Experience: Petzing is in his third season as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator and his third calling plays.

What to know: Petzing has started to become known for his creativity and ingenuity in both play design and playcall. But this season will be defining for him. With quarterback Kyler Murray showing no lingering effects from his 2022 ACL injury, with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. taking the Year 1 to Year 2 jump and with tight end Trey McBride blossoming into an elite playmaker, Petzing will have his pick of weapons. If Arizona has a great season, he could be a hot name in the 2026 head coaching cycle. -- Josh Weinfuss

Key stat: The Cardinals are second in the NFL in yards per rush (5.2) the past two seasons under Petzing, and they've thrived outside. Of their runs, 32% have come outside the tackles, which is the third-highest rate in the league. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Sean McVay, head coach

Experience: McVay has been calling plays since he was hired as head coach of the Rams in 2017. In those eight seasons, McVay has led the Rams to six playoff appearances, two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

What to know: Before he was hired in Los Angeles, McVay spent time in Washington coaching under Jay Gruden. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford described McVay as "a really smart playcaller" who has "a great feel within the game. "He obviously understands how to scheme people up during the week," Stafford said. "Then if there are adjustments that need to be made, he's as quick as I've ever been around to make those adjustments." -- Sarah Barshop

Key stat: The Rams have been under center for 44% of snaps since Stafford arrived in 2021 (third in NFL), and Stafford has the second-most pass yards from under center (4,198) during the past four seasons. He trails only former Rams quarterback Jared Goff (5,687). -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Kyle Shanahan, head coach

Experience: Shanahan is entering his ninth season in San Francisco and has called the plays in each of them. Before that, he served as offensive coordinator and primary playcaller for nine seasons split among stops with the Texans, Commanders, Browns and Falcons.

What to know: Although Shanahan hired Klay Kubiak as offensive coordinator during the offseason and allowed Kubiak to call the plays in the preseason, he remains at the controls of the Niners offense. Under Shanahan, San Francisco has ranked in the top five in yardage five times and finished top-eight in offensive expected points added four times. While the 49ers went through massive roster changes in the offseason, they welcome back nine starters on offense, which could mean a return to top-level production if paired with improved health, especially for stalwarts such as running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle. -- Nick Wagoner

Key stat: Since 2023 with Brock Purdy as the full-time starting QB, Shanahan's offense ranks second in percentage of plays using pre-snap motion (76%). Purdy is averaging 8.7 yards/attempt with motion in the past two seasons, tops in the NFL. -- ESPN Research

Playcaller: Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator

Experience: Kubiak previously served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2021 and the Saints last year, with both stints lasting only one season because of head coaching changes. The son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of 49ers OC Klay Kubiak, Klint (38) joined the Seahawks in January after they fired Ryan Grubb.

What to know: Kubiak is, in many ways, the antithesis of his playcalling predecessor. Grubb had never coached in the NFL until last season, when he imported a college-style, dropback-heavy offense that operated mainly out of the shotgun. Kubiak, on the other hand, will lean on the run game, utilizing a fullback and a heavy dose of outside zone, and with much more of the offense coming from under center. He runs a version of Kyle Shanahan's West Coast offense, a tried-and-true system that appealed to coach Mike Macdonald after his failed leap of faith in Grubb and a scheme that was unproven at the NFL level. -- Brady Henderson

Key stat: As the Saints playcaller last season, Kubiak's offense dialed up the fifth-most deep balls in the NFL (70 attempts 20-plus yards downfield). His new quarterback, Sam Darnold, finished first in completion percentage on such passes (55.7%) in 2024 with the Vikings. -- ESPN Research