SAO PAULO -- The Kansas City Chiefs experienced their first significant injury on just the third snap of the season.

Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs' fastest receiver, suffered a right shoulder injury while running a crossing route on the team's first third-down play. Instead of finishing his route, Worthy collided with tight end Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction.

The play ended with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing an incompletion because Worthy, a second-year player, fell to the turf.

A few minutes later, after the Chiefs punted the ball to the Chargers, Worthy walked back to the locker room with a towel over his bowed head. Before halftime, the Chiefs ruled Worthy out for the remainder of the game.

The Chiefs entered Friday's season opener without Rashee Rice, their No. 1 receiver. Rice is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Following Worthy's injury, the Chiefs' offense struggled in the first quarter, as Mahomes completed just one of his six passes for 6 yards when targeting a receiver.