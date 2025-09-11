Stephen A. Smith's list of top five NFL teams after Week 1 causes a heated conversation among the "First Take" crew. (2:33)

Nearly a year after knocking Derrick Henry to the ground with a big hit, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit delivered another shot at the Baltimore Ravens star.

And Henry has taken notice.

Asked Thursday how hard is it to bring down the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Henry, Delpit quickly replied: "Not hard."

Henry responded to Delpit later Thursday afternoon, saying he was aware of Delpit's comment.

"He had a quote," Henry said. "We'll see on Sunday."

Grant Delpit hammered Derrick Henry last October with a hard hit, then punctuated the tackle with the "too small" celebration. Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Delpit hammered Henry last October with a hard hit to the side while Browns cornerback Denzel Ward went low. Delpit punctuated the tackle with the "too small" celebration.

Henry got off to a strong start this season with 169 yards rushing in Baltimore's season opener, which were the most in the NFL in Week 1. But the Browns have had success against him, holding Henry under 75 yards rushing in two of the three matchups since Jim Schwartz became Cleveland's defensive coordinator in 2022.

Delpit isn't the only Browns player who has been engaging in trash talk this week.

Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was dismissive of a Ravens secondary that's comprised of five first-round draft picks and is coming off a game in which Baltimore allowed 394 yards passing to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

When asked Wednesday about what challenges the Ravens secondary presents, Jeudy said: "No challenges."

In three career games against Baltimore, Jeudy has totaled 15 catches for 207 yards and no touchdowns.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said he didn't care about what Jeudy said.

"That's the thing with bulletin board material that I never understood," Hamilton said. "Was I not going to play hard before he said that? If you need bulletin board material to go play ... that's a problem with you."

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.