ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After what defensive coordinator Bobby Babich described as the "best overall game he's played," Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver will now miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left ankle injury.

Coach Sean McDermott ruled out Oliver on Friday and said that he was stepped on during Wednesday's practice. Oliver was wearing a boot on his left foot in the locker room Thursday and using a medical scooter to get around further distances. He did not participate in the team's walk-through Thursday.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Oliver's absence is likely to extend beyond just this week.

The Bills will face two AFC East opponents in the next six days, hosting the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" next week. McDermott said he was unsure of Oliver's availability for that game but didn't rule him out.

"I don't have much more," McDermott said. "I think just being in the early stages of the recovery piece, I think there's a chance. I don't know what that chance is at this point, but I'll get more information in a few days here."

Oliver played a significant role in the Bills' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, including forcing a fumble on running back Derrick Henry that played a key role in the team's comeback.

"Ed had a big game," McDermott said. "You could feel his play out there, right. Whether it was the run game, the pass game, couple good hits on the quarterback, couple big plays in the run game behind the line of scrimmage and then forcing the fumble. Like the entire team, he didn't quit."

The defensive tackle had six tackles and a sack in the game after totaling just three sacks all of last season.

The Bills will need their run defense to step up without Oliver, as they are going against a Jets offense that rushed for the fourth-most yards in Week 1 (182). Without Oliver, there will be an opportunity for the team's younger defensive tackles, notably second-round rookie T.J. Sanders.