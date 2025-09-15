Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers are placing linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve with an ankle injury, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Perryman will miss at least the next four games after suffering the injury in the Week 1 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed all of the Chargers' practices leading up to the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

NFL Network was first to report the news.

Without Perryman, linebacker Troy Dye will likely assume the starting role. In his sixth season, Dye has never been a full-time starter but does have 13 career starts. He played 40 defensive snaps in the win over Kansas City, securing four tackles, and had two big hits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Dye is consistently one of the Chargers' most energetic players in practice and one of the team's hardest hitters.

Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season. He started 11 games last season, missing time with various injuries. His absence will mean increased opportunity for Dye and other players behind him in a clogged inside linebackers room that includes rookie Marlowe Wax and Del'Shawn Phillips.

Phillips is questionable for Monday's game with a toe injury.