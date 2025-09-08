Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said that linebacker Denzel Perryman is "working through an ankle" injury and is unsure how long it could keep him sidelined.

When asked if Perryman could land on IR, Harbaugh said, "That I don't know. Timeline of it, I don't know."

Perryman exited in the first quarter of the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs last Friday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In total, Perryman played just eight snaps before linebacker Troy Dye finished the game in his place.

"Troy Dye, football player," Harbaugh said. "He's a leader of our special teams but comes in and really played well at linebacker when [Perryman] went out, who was also playing good."

In his sixth season, Dye has never been a full-time starter but has started 13 games over his career. Dye played 40 defensive snaps in Friday's win, securing four tackles and had two big hits on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Dye is consistently one of the Chargers' most energetic players in practice and one of the team's hardest hitters.

Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season. He played and started 11 games last season, missing time with various injuries. It appears he might miss time again to begin this season.

If Perryman does miss time, it will mean increased opportunity for Dye and other players behind him in a clogged inside linebacker room that includes rookie Marlowe Wax and Del'Shawn Phillips.