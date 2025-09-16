Stephen A. Smith explains why he has no issue with Tom Brady being in the Raiders' coaching booth for their game against the Chargers on Monday night. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Tom Brady did not violate any NFL rules by wearing a headset in the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching booth during Monday night's game.

The NFL said Tuesday in a statement that Brady, a minority owner with the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox, is "prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings." But the former star quarterback is allowed to sit in the coaches' booth, according to the league.

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in the statement. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.

"All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."

Telecasts showed Brady in the Raiders' booth wearing a headset during the first quarter of the Raiders' 20-9 loss Monday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After his 23-year playing career, Brady made his Fox debut last season on a 10-year, $375 million contract that he originally agreed to in 2022. But limitations were put on Brady because of his agreement to become a partial owner of the Raiders, a deal that was approved by league owners in October.

As a broadcaster, he gets access to other teams' players and coaches that other owners do not have, raising concerns about a conflict of interest.

The NFL recently relaxed some of its restrictions for Brady in that role, including allowing him to take part in production meetings -- when a broadcast crew meets with that game's head coaches and key players -- this season. He must take part in those meetings remotely, and he isn't allowed to attend practices at team facilities.

"Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings," McCarthy said in his statement Tuesday. "He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it's up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions."

Raiders coach Pete Carroll and first-time general manager John Spytek, who was in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office when the seven-time Super Bowl champion was their starting quarterback, have consulted with Brady on roster decisions during the offseason. Spytek told ESPN in April that Brady's voice has been "invaluable."

First-year Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also told ESPN he speaks with the future Hall of Famer two to three times per week, going through film and the game plan for the week.

But Carroll called the report about Brady and Kelly speaking multiple times per week about the game plan "not accurate."

"We have conversations," Carroll said after Monday night's game. "I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly. We have a tremendous asset. And we all get along and respect each other. We just talk about life and football. He has great insight, so we're lucky to have him as an owner."

Brady is slated to call Week 3's Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game. The Raiders play the Bears the following week.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.