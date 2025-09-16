Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is spotted during the game with a headset in the team's booth. (0:16)

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was seen in the team's coaching booth for the first time during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady, who was wearing a headset, has been a helpful resource for coach Pete Carroll and first-time general manager John Spytek, who was in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office when the seven-time Super Bowl champion was the starting quarterback.

Carroll and Spytek have consulted Brady on roster decisions during the offseason. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said he talks with the future Hall of Famer two to three times per week, going through film and the game plan for the week. Spytek told ESPN in April that Brady's voice has been "invaluable."

Recently, the NFL relaxed some of its restrictions surrounding Brady in his role as a broadcaster for Fox, including allowing him to attend production meetings this season.

Brady will have to attend the production meetings -- when a broadcast crew meets with that game's head coaches and key players -- remotely, and he will still not be allowed to attend practices at team facilities.

Brady is slated to call Week 3's Cowboys-Bears game. The Raiders play the Bears the following week.

Following his 23-year playing career, Brady made his Fox debut last season on a 10-year, $375 million contract that he originally agreed to in 2022. But the limitations were placed on Brady due to his agreement to become a partial owner of the Raiders, a deal that was approved by league owners in October.