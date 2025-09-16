Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Bucs' 20-19 Monday Night Football win over the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kancey underwent MRI testing Tuesday, which confirmed the diagnosis. He will undergo surgery Friday to repair the injury, and he is out for the season, sources said.

The Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2023, Kancey left the game in the second quarter and did not return. The injury occurred when facing Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

Along with Pro Bowler Vita Vea, Kancey has played an integral role in the Bucs' push up the middle, registering a team-leading 7.5 sacks last season despite only seeing action in 12 games due to a calf injury.