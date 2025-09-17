Mike Greenberg explains why he's concerned after the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Bills. (0:48)

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who is recovering from a concussion, will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start under center for the winless Jets in their first road game of the season.

Glenn, who said earlier this week that the Jets were preparing for the possibility of Taylor starting, added Wednesday that Fields remains in concussion protocol.

Fields suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when the back of his helmet slammed to the turf on a hit by Buffalo's Joey Bosa.

The NFL has a five-step protocol for concussions, and the player must be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to action.

Taylor, 36, has 58 career starts, but he hasn't started a game since 2023 with the New York Giants. He rode the Jets' bench last season, behind Aaron Rodgers, appearing only in mop-up situations.

The Jets are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2021.