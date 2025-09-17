"The Pat McAfee Show" discusses if 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan may be inclined to stick with Mac Jones when Brock Purdy returns. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After missing Sunday's victory against the New Orleans Saints because of a toe injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could return this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week at this time, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan called Purdy a "long shot" to play against the Saints, all but ruling him out five days before that game. But Shanahan struck a different, more positive tone Wednesday when he said Purdy will be a limited participant in practice and was asked whether Purdy could be under center for the home opener on Sunday.

"He wasn't limited last week," Shanahan said. "He does have a chance [to play]."

Purdy did some throwing during individual drills during the early open portion of practice open to media.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy did some throwing in individual drills during early open portion of Wednesday's practice.



A look: pic.twitter.com/85QZlBlFar — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 17, 2025

Purdy has been dealing with toe and left shoulder injuries he suffered in the Week 1 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. According to Shanahan, the toe has been the more significant issue and was the main reason Purdy did not play against the Saints.

Initially, Shanahan said it was "possible" that Purdy could miss multiple games, but he and general manager John Lynch have indicated that the injury would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Purdy was seen in the 49ers' locker room after the win in New Orleans and seemed to be moving OK while telling reporters "we'll see" when asked about his status for Week 3. Shanahan left the door open for Purdy to return this week after that game, as well.

While the Niners would prefer not to use Purdy unless he's all the way back from the injury that Shanahan has described as similar to turf toe, Shanahan did acknowledge there's a chance Purdy could serve as a backup against the Cardinals if he continues to progress.

If Purdy isn't able to play Sunday, the Niners would again start Mac Jones, who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in his San Francisco debut against the Saints. Adrian Martinez, the practice squad quarterback, was elevated to be Jones' backup in that game.

In the locker room Wednesday, multiple Niners players said they have confidence in the quarterback regardless of whether it's Purdy or Jones against the Cardinals.

"In this league, whether or not you're a starter or a backup, you got to be ready to go at any point," running back Christian McCaffrey said. "In the NFL, you just never know. It's such a talented league and so many great players on the field. And Mac obviously is somebody who's proven himself already, but to have him as our backup is huge."

While Purdy seems to be progressing well, the 49ers were also set to practice Wednesday without a handful of key players. McCaffrey (calf/vet rest day), end Nick Bosa (vet rest day), left tackle Trent Williams (knee/vet rest day), receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion) were among those Shanahan said would not participate.

Also Wednesday, the 49ers placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for at least the next four games. Rookie Connor Colby is expected to step into Bartch's spot in the lineup.