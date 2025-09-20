Who has the most receiving touchdowns in an NFL season?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2007 New England Patriots had one of the most statistically staggering seasons in NFL history, and it all started with a key offseason acquisition.

On the second day of the 2007 NFL draft, the Patriots struck a surprising deal with the Oakland Raiders. New England sent a fourth-round pick to Oakland in exchange for disgruntled wide receiver Randy Moss. The trade proved to be one of the most significant transactions in NFL history.

Led by Tom Brady, the 2007 Patriots scored an NFL-best 36.8 points per game and compiled a point differential of plus-315, the highest in league history. Brady threw for 4,806 yards and a then-single-season record 50 touchdowns en route to winning his first of three NFL MVP awards.

Moss caught 98 passes from Brady that season for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was named the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year and played an integral role in the Patriots' unblemished 16-0 regular season.

Moss' 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007 remain an NFL single-season record. The Hall of Fame receiver also owns the league's record for most touchdown catches by a rookie (17 in 1998). Below is a list of the players with the most receiving touchdowns in a single season in NFL history:

23 - Randy Moss (New England Patriots) in 2007

22 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) in 1987

18 - Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) in 2020

18 - Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers) in 1994

18 - Mark Clayton (Miami Dolphins) in 1984

17 - Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) in 2024

17 - Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) in 2011

17 - Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings) in 2003

17 - Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings) in 1998

17 - Cris Carter (Minnesota Vikings) in 1995

17 - Carl Pickens (Cincinnati Bengals) in 1995

17 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) in 1989

17 - Bill Groman (Houston Oilers) in 1961

17 - Elroy Hirsch (Los Angeles Rams) in 1951

17 - Don Hutson (Green Bay Packers) in 1942

