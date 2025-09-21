Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants standout left tackle Andrew Thomas is expected to play for the first time this season Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, barring a game-day setback, a source told ESPN.

Thomas has been sidelined since suffering an injury to his left foot in Week 6 of last season. He had Lisfranc surgery in October and was listed as doubtful the first two weeks.

The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. He took a majority of the first-team reps throughout the week as the Giants were hopeful of a return, and he came out of it well.

"Feeling good," Thomas said after Friday's practice. "Three days in a row practicing, first time doing that. Starting to build a volume, get my confidence back, so it's exciting for sure."

Thomas should provide a massive boost for the Giants (0-2), especially after fill-in left tackle James Hudson III committed four penalties on the opening drive last week and was benched in favor of rookie Marcus Mbow.

The Giants have been a different team over the past two years without Thomas. New York is 3-17 when Thomas has been sidelined by hamstring and foot injuries over the past two-plus seasons and is 6-10 with him.

Keeping Thomas healthy remains a top priority, especially with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart potentially entering the lineup at some point this season. It would be a lot easier move to make with Thomas as a staple at left tackle.

Thomas and coach Brian Daboll said that whether he would play would be a "game-time decision" on Sunday. But considering how the foot has responded, there is confidence that he will start.

The bigger questions now appear to be how much Thomas will be able to play and how he rebounds for future weeks. He has been extremely cautious after needing an additional procedure in the spring to remove screws from the foot.