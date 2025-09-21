Baker Mayfield connects with Mike Evans on a short pass for a Buccaneers touchdown vs. the Jets. (0:19)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 29-27 win against the New York Jets and did not return.

Evans, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and limped to the sideline before taking a knee in frustration. He then knocked over a watercooler as he walked to the locker room.

Evans has battled hamstring issues in the past, missing three games last year and three in 2019 due to injuries there. He had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown Sunday before sustaining the injury.

Evans, 32, is the only player in league history to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons, and he is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history (which he could break this year).

The Bucs have been without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is working his way back from ankle surgery, and wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who suffered a neck injury in the second preseason game and is not expected to return until after their Week 9 bye.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka played against the Jets despite hip and groin issues entering the game and had six catches for 85 yards.