Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 of the NFL season brings the debut of an alternate helmet, the return of popular throwbacks and, after nearly five decades, an iconic uniform.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing their original white threads for the first time since the 1976 season. Nicknamed "the '76 jersey," Tampa Bay's uniforms coincide with its home opener during its 50th NFL season. It includes orange numbers outlined in red and a similarly colored stripe on the white helmet and sleeves. The only difference from the originals is the addition of "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" stitched inside the jersey collar.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back their "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Houston Texans, a look that returned last season to celebrate Jacksonville's 30th season. The iconic threads include a running Jaguar on the teal jersey sleeves and a triple-color stripe on white pants. The helmet boasts the original primary logo decal worn from 1995 to 2013, with the numbers complementing the look in white with a black and gold trim.

Classic looks continue for the San Francisco 49ers -- who will don their white throwbacks against the Arizona Cardinals -- and New England Patriots -- who will wear their red "Pat Patriot" threads against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alternate uniforms are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens are wearing all-black for their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions. It's an all-white color rush combination look for the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Browns will wear an all-brown alternate helmet to complete an all-brown combination.

Here's a look at the Week 3 uniforms, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins who played on Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

red for the road trip 🔴 pic.twitter.com/SmZktWalvJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2025

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

White Out in Carolina pic.twitter.com/evq4UI64vy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2025

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Black

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Cleveland Browns

Helmet: Brown

Jersey: Brown

Pants: Brown

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light navy

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Summit white

Pants: TBA

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Houston Texans

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: White

our sunday best pic.twitter.com/UO1eSDDZ5U — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 19, 2025

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Sol

Nothing like Royal + Sol. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/BO3L08T3Mt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2025

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

New England Patriots

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

New Orleans Saints

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Sunday. Color rush. White helmet. pic.twitter.com/ldTKhz6P7a — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2025

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: White

Week 3 fit



tops: 🟢

bottoms: ⚪ pic.twitter.com/WUSOOHLuiZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2025

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: Midnight green

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy

Navy on ⬆️ Navy on ⬇️



Our Week 3 uniform combo. pic.twitter.com/1P7VweN23z — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White

🚨BRITCHES REPORT🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in light blue jerseys, white britches and light blue socks in Sunday's game vs the @Colts. pic.twitter.com/Qt87eAQzpd — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 17, 2025

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Burgundy