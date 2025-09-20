        <
        >

          NFL Week 3 uniforms: Throwbacks galore led by Buccaneers

          Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield poses in the team's '76 jersey. Tori Richman / Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          • Anthony GharibSep 20, 2025, 02:00 PM

          Week 3 of the NFL season brings the debut of an alternate helmet, the return of popular throwbacks and, after nearly five decades, an iconic uniform.

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing their original white threads for the first time since the 1976 season. Nicknamed "the '76 jersey," Tampa Bay's uniforms coincide with its home opener during its 50th NFL season. It includes orange numbers outlined in red and a similarly colored stripe on the white helmet and sleeves. The only difference from the originals is the addition of "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" stitched inside the jersey collar.

          The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back their "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Houston Texans, a look that returned last season to celebrate Jacksonville's 30th season. The iconic threads include a running Jaguar on the teal jersey sleeves and a triple-color stripe on white pants. The helmet boasts the original primary logo decal worn from 1995 to 2013, with the numbers complementing the look in white with a black and gold trim.

          Classic looks continue for the San Francisco 49ers -- who will don their white throwbacks against the Arizona Cardinals -- and New England Patriots -- who will wear their red "Pat Patriot" threads against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          Alternate uniforms are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens are wearing all-black for their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions. It's an all-white color rush combination look for the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Browns will wear an all-brown alternate helmet to complete an all-brown combination.

          Here's a look at the Week 3 uniforms, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins who played on Thursday.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Brown

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: Brown

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light navy

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Summit white

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Sol

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Midnight green

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: Burgundy