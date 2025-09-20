Week 3 of the NFL season brings the debut of an alternate helmet, the return of popular throwbacks and, after nearly five decades, an iconic uniform.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing their original white threads for the first time since the 1976 season. Nicknamed "the '76 jersey," Tampa Bay's uniforms coincide with its home opener during its 50th NFL season. It includes orange numbers outlined in red and a similarly colored stripe on the white helmet and sleeves. The only difference from the originals is the addition of "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" stitched inside the jersey collar.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back their "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Houston Texans, a look that returned last season to celebrate Jacksonville's 30th season. The iconic threads include a running Jaguar on the teal jersey sleeves and a triple-color stripe on white pants. The helmet boasts the original primary logo decal worn from 1995 to 2013, with the numbers complementing the look in white with a black and gold trim.
Classic looks continue for the San Francisco 49ers -- who will don their white throwbacks against the Arizona Cardinals -- and New England Patriots -- who will wear their red "Pat Patriot" threads against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Alternate uniforms are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens are wearing all-black for their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions. It's an all-white color rush combination look for the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Browns will wear an all-brown alternate helmet to complete an all-brown combination.
Here's a look at the Week 3 uniforms, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins who played on Thursday.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
red for the road trip 🔴 pic.twitter.com/SmZktWalvJ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2025
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White Out in Carolina pic.twitter.com/evq4UI64vy— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2025
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
We've been waiting for this one 🔥@DafeOweh | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/JUqW9ZaWcH— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2025
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Black
Fit-check Friday for the home opener— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 19, 2025
Learn more: https://t.co/81Lnnzt5KN@ceenta | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/soiTgx1mKZ
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Combo locked.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 16, 2025
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/VhEHKDUL2F
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Brown
Jersey: Brown
Pants: Brown
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light navy
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Summit white
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
You already know...#HOUvsJAX | @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/vgvZGHduxi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: White
our sunday best pic.twitter.com/UO1eSDDZ5U— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 19, 2025
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Sol
Nothing like Royal + Sol. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/BO3L08T3Mt— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2025
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
yes 🙂↕️ pic.twitter.com/bfMZl6CFFW— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2025
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Sunday. Color rush. White helmet. pic.twitter.com/ldTKhz6P7a— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2025
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: White
Week 3 fit— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2025
tops: 🟢
bottoms: ⚪ pic.twitter.com/WUSOOHLuiZ
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: Midnight green
First time at home since 2015@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/q6VZ5hkdRb— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
NEw week. #HereWeGo@nickherbig_ | @Nunless2 pic.twitter.com/NkulGbR46m— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 16, 2025
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: White
TBT with it 😏@calottery | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Aqgg0Jisib— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 18, 2025
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: College navy
Navy on ⬆️ Navy on ⬇️— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2025
Our Week 3 uniform combo. pic.twitter.com/1P7VweN23z
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
🚨BRITCHES REPORT🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in light blue jerseys, white britches and light blue socks in Sunday's game vs the @Colts. pic.twitter.com/Qt87eAQzpd— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 17, 2025
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Burgundy
All burgundy 😤@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/Af6YQOGIwi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2025