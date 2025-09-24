Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles starting edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. strained his triceps in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, an injury that has landed him on injured reserve.

Smith could return for the Monday night game at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 10. He had left triceps surgery a week after the Super Bowl and aggravated the injury last week. The plan now is to let him rest, then return after the team's Nov. 2 bye, sources said.

The Eagles announced that Smith, cornerback Jakorian Bennett (undisclosed) and rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder) are being placed on IR, sidelining all three players for at least four games.

None of the injuries will require surgery, according to a league source, and the hope is that all three players will return around the Eagles' Week 9 bye.

Smith, 24, was selected 30th overall by Philadelphia in the 2023 draft out of Georgia. He came into his own last season, posting 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 8 tackles for loss.

Smith was expected to be the top edge rusher on the team with the offseason departures of Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. He did not have a sack through three games but did generate eight quarterback pressures, the second-most on the team behind Jalyx Hunt, per NextGen Stats.

Hunt, Joshua Uche and the recently acquired Za'Darius Smith will likely lead the pass-rushing efforts in Smith's absence. The Eagles also have Ogbo Okoronkwo, Patrick Johnson and Azeez Ojulari on the roster.

In corresponding moves, Philadelphia signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cameron Latu and cornerback Parry Nickerson to the active roster. They also signed linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive back Eli Ricks and receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad.

In a bit of good injury news for the Eagles, right tackle Lane Johnson was at practice after exiting Sunday's game with a neck injury. A source said Johnson suffered a stinger on a tush push play and wasn't expected to miss further time. Corner Adoree' Jackson (groin) also participated in practice.

The Eagles (3-0) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) this Sunday in a matchup of undefeated teams.