The "Get Up" crew discusses how the Ravens would fare if Lamar Jackson is unable to play in Week 5 vs. the Texans. (1:41)

How much hope is there for the Ravens without Lamar Jackson? (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- When coach John Harbaugh was first asked this week about the Baltimore Ravens' numerous injuries, he tried to make light of a very difficult situation.

"We could sit here, and you could ask me about every single guy," Harbaugh said. "Who's got time for that?"

Here's the short version: Baltimore (1-3) has nine players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, listed on its injury report for Sunday's now pivotal game against the Houston Texans (1-3) at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). In the Super Bowl era, only 4.1% of teams (16 of 382) that lost at least four of their first five games were able to rebound and make the playoffs, according to ESPN Research.

Here's the longer story of Baltimore's overcrowded training room: Of the Ravens' 11 Pro Bowl players from last year, seven missed at least one practice this week because of injury.

There are four Pro Bowl players who have been declared out for Sunday: Jackson (hamstring), middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf). They have combined for 651 snaps this season.

There are also two Pro Bowl players who have been listed as questionable: safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

This doesn't include defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who had previously been ruled out for the rest of the season with a neck injury, and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who is questionable with an eye injury.

All of these injuries have put Baltimore in a challenging and unusual situation. Other than the 2023 regular-season finale -- when the Ravens rested several starters -- Sunday's game is the first time Baltimore is a home underdog since October 2022.

"Everybody here in this organization, we're all fighters," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like, and there's no quit in this group. We're excited to show the world that."

The biggest loss is Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP, who will miss his first game due to injury since a wild-card loss in Cincinnati on Jan. 15, 2023. Baltimore is 4-10 without Jackson since 2018, averaging just 16 points per game.

"Lamar is one of one," Andrews said. "There's no one else like Lamar. No one's been like Lamar. But at the end of the day, we have a core group of offensive guys, and we're going to use everybody."

Cooper Rush, a former backup with the Dallas Cowboys, will get his first start for Baltimore. He is 9-5 as a starter, throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Ravens signed Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million contract this offseason because of the lack of consistency they've received at backup quarterback. The Ravens have lost four straight without Jackson and haven't won without him since December 2022.

"He is the consummate pro," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said of Rush. "He's played a lot of football in this league. You forget his record as a starter. It's outstanding. Everybody that you spoke to in Dallas, [their comments were] glowing about [him], and the guys that went -- [former Cowboys quarterbacks coach] Doug Nussmeier went to the Saints and [former Cowboys offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore -- they loved him. He's been as good as advertised."

Defensively, Baltimore will be without its top tackler in Smith, two starting defensive linemen in Madubuike and defensive end Broderick Washington (injured reserve, ankle) and most experienced corner in Humphrey. This could mean more playing time for special teams ace Jake Hummel at middle linebacker and former first-round pick Jaire Alexander at cornerback.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said the injuries create a challenge in putting together the game plan for Baltimore, which ranks 31st in yards allowed (406.8) and last in points allowed (33.3). But, while the Ravens have been forced to switch personnel, Orr wants a change elsewhere -- in his defense's physicality in the trenches.

"Are guys playing hard? Yes. Are guys striking blocks? Yes," Orr said. "But we have to take it up to a whole other level. So, we're challenging our guys in the trenches; we need to dominate going forward. No matter who the opponent is, we have to start putting people in the ground, putting people in the dirt."

The Ravens are looking to avoid their second 1-4 start in franchise history. Despite the disappointing start and mounting injuries, Harbaugh described his team's vibe as "positive" and "determined."

"I just think we've got to lock in and man up and accept the cards that we've [been dealt] right now," Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "So, hopefully we can do that, and we can get back on track."