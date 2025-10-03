Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday after missing practice all week because of his hamstring injury.

With Jackson out, the Ravens will turn to former Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush as they try to avoid the second 1-4 start in franchise history.

Jackson suffered the injury during the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has not missed a game due to injury since the end of the 2022 season.

Since 2018, Baltimore is 4-10 without Jackson.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was also among those not practicing Friday. He is listed as questionable to play.