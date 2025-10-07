Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will try to keep their prolific offense rolling with a new kicker.

Indianapolis on Tuesday signed veteran Michael Badgley to replace Spencer Shrader, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Shrader tore two ligaments in the knee.

Shrader was leading the NFL with 13 made field goals before his injury, a big reason the Colts enter Week 6 ranked second in the NFL with 32.6 points per game.

Badgley, 30, returns to Indianapolis after missing the 2024 season with a torn hamstring. He spent 12 games with the Colts during the 2021 season, converting 18 of 21 field goal attempts. For his career, he has made 82.4% of his attempts but just 38.5% (5 of 13) from 50 yards or longer.

The Colts also placed veteran cornerback Mike Hilton on the practice squad injured reserve list after he suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday. Hilton had been elevated to the active roster the past two games and played extensively.