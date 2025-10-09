Rich Eisen has praise for the Broncos after their win over the Eagles in Week 5. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

For the second straight week, London played host to an NFL game. The Denver Broncos and New York Jets made the trip across the pond to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Week 6.

For the Jets, the trip marks an opportunity for a change of pace in a start to the season that's gone awry. New York enters Week 6 with an 0-5 record, the only team remaining in the league without a win. Most recently, the Jets suffered a 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, marking the fifth consecutive game that the team has given up 25-plus points. New York is the only team in the league to have allowed 25-plus points in every game it has played in 2025.

The Jets will square off against a Broncos team that's entering with plenty of momentum. After a 1-2 start to the season, Denver has found its footing in recent weeks -- cruising past the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3 in Week 4 before topping the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 in Week 5.

Before the teams could kick off on the field, though, both took the time to do some sightseeing. Here are the top sights, sounds and scenes from London ahead of Week 6.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.