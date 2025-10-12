Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an oblique injury, is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings, listed as questionable due to an ankle and rib injury, is also expected to play, sources told Schefter.

Jones played through a knee issue in last week's victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but indicated Thursday that he suffered the oblique injury at the end of the game.

Jones was limited in practice Thursday for a second consecutive day, but he expressed optimism that he'd be available to start. In the same media availability, however, he added that he's still recovering.

Meanwhile, there is "a chance" that San Francisco's regular starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, can return for next week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The same is true of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Jones has appeared in three games for San Francisco this season, and the 49ers have won all three.