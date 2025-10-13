Taylor Swift describes her excitement when the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in 2024 and her transition to becoming a big football fan. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium for "Sunday Night Football" and hung out with a fellow star -- Caitlin Clark.

The broadcast showed Swift and the Indiana Fever star talking to each other in a suite during the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs' primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions. The two also sat together during Kansas City's divisional round meeting against the Houston Texans last season.

Swift has kept a low profile at Chiefs games this season with this being the first public indication of her at a game. She has cheered on her fiancée, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in person at multiple games since the couple began dating in September 2023.

The pop star released her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on Oct. 3. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August.