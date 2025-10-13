Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and running back Bucky Irving when they face the Detroit Lions next week in a "Monday Night Football" clash between two of the NFC's top teams.

"Chris is not in play to practice, so I'm sure he won't be back," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday, adding that the same is true for Irving.

Godwin is dealing with a fibula injury that Bowles has described as "week to week," while Irving is dealing with a foot sprain and a shoulder subluxation. Both players missed the Bucs' 30-19 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Bowles also said Emeka Egbuka will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of a hamstring injury that forced the rookie wide receiver to miss the second half Sunday.

Bowles did say that franchise-leading scorer Mike Evans will return to practice this week in some capacity after missing the past three weeks with a hamstring strain. Starting cornerback Zyon McCollum and rookie Benjamin Morrison, who has been rotating in with the starters, will both return to practice. McCollum is recovering from a thumb procedure and Morrison a hamstring injury.

Bucs right guard Luke Haggard also left Sunday's game with an injury to his shoulder, and Bowles said he is doubtful to practice or play this week.

Haggard, who was originally on the team's practice squad to open the season, stepped in for starting right guard Cody Mauch, who was placed on injured reserve after Week 2.