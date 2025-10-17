Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift says he will play against the New Orleans Saints, while wide receiver DJ Moore does not carry an injury designation after a hospital visit following last week's game.

Swift said he suffered a groin injury in the Bears' win over the Washington Commanders on Monday. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable but said he will "for sure" take the field when the Bears return to Soldier Field in Week 7.

"I can't wait," Swift said. "Another opportunity against a good opponent coming in. Try to stay on the track that we're on. Just another opportunity."

Moore was taken to the hospital after playing the entirety of Chicago's win at Washington and stayed overnight Monday in the D.C. area under precautionary medical evaluation before returning to Chicago on Tuesday.

Practice squad kicker Jake Moody is set to replace Cairo Santos (thigh) for a second straight game after Santos was ruled out Friday.

Swift led the Bears in rushing and receiving against the Commanders while totaling 175 yards from scrimmage. His 108 rushing yards (7.7 YPC) were a season high.

After a slow start to the season, Swift was the engine behind the Bears running game finally breaking through.

"It felt good," Swift said. "Especially when the guys up front have been doing what they've been doing, especially as well as the guys on the outside, perimeter too. They did a hell of a job blocking on the perimeter. When it's clicking like that, it's good. It's good for the offense in general."