Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) participated fully in practice for the first time in two weeks on Friday. He was listed with no designation on the Saints' final injury report, indicating he will be good to go against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Kamara's participation was a positive sign for an injury he sustained against the New York Giants in Week 5. While he has not missed a game, he was limited in all of last week's practices and did not practice on Wednesday as part of a maintenance schedule while his ankle heals.

"I don't think it'll be normal, per se, for an entire season, but obviously he's just doing some maintenance stuff and so obviously last week, had a similar plan a little bit and so we'll navigate this thing with him and so he'll be in good position," Saints coach Kellen Moore said on Wednesday.

Every Saints player on the active roster practiced on Friday, making this Saints' team one of the healthiest units they've had recently. Moore remarked on Monday that "for the first time in a while," he did not have a lengthy medical report to discuss.

Olave (hip) and Alontae Taylor (knee) were new additions to the injury report this week, but both participated fully on Friday and do not have an injury designation. Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III (shoulder), who started the season on IR, are both questionable.

Injuries have been an issue for the Saints for the past several seasons. The 2024 Saints had a lengthy list of injured players beginning in Week 1 of last season and never had a practice with full participation from the players on the active roster. Those injuries included missed time from quarterback Derek Carr, Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, center Erik McCoy and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The Saints will face former coach Dennis Allen on Sunday. Allen was head coach of the Saints from 2022 until he was fired midway through last season and is now defensive coordinator for the Bears.