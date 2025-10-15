Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college football season has fully entered conference play, and we're exactly a third of the way through the 2025 NFL season. That means it's a perfect time to take a look at the 2026 NFL draft and forecast the first 32 picks.

Keep in mind that there's plenty of time between now and the start of the draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Beyond multiple months of football still ahead, some players could decide to head back to school, while others could surprisingly declare early. We also have predraft events such as all-star games and the combine, which will shake up boards. And every team's needs will continue evolving as they move toward the upcoming offseason.

Our draft order for this mock draft is based on the current standings as of today. Three teams have multiple picks: the Rams (from the Falcons), Browns (from the Jaguars) and Cowboys (from the Packers).

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2026, starting with the Jets looking for another quarterback. (Note: Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana*

The Jets are 0-6 and their offense is among the NFL's worst. Justin Fields hasn't worked out to this point, and New York doesn't need just a franchise quarterback. It needs a jolt of optimism. Mendoza is a decisive pocket passer who has impressed this season after transferring to Indiana from Cal, throwing 17 touchdown passes to two interceptions with a QBR of 84.2 that ranks seventh in the FBS. His ability to throw precise, on-time passes suits a Jets offense that's predicated on timing and accuracy.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami*

The Ravens' 1-5 start has been one of the NFL's biggest surprises, and a defense that has taken a massive step backward is one of the main culprits. Baltimore desperately needs someone who can generate pressure up front, and Bain has a strong argument toward being the best defensive lineman in the country. He's a versatile 6-foot-3, 275-pound defender who can play multiple alignments, and his 24 pressures at edge is eighth in the FBS. His hand power and knockback strength would immediately boost a Ravens defense that needs playmakers.

Where could Fernando Mendoza, Jordyn Tyson, Rueben Bain Jr. and Arvell Reese land at the draft? Illustration by ESPN

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*

Moore was surging up draft boards prior to an underwhelming performance against Indiana, but he's a calm distributor with the arm strength to get the ball to all three levels of the field. His 72% completion percentage ranks ninth in the FBS. Moore has only 11 career starts, but he's primed to be near the top of a QB class filled with question marks. The Browns have plenty of questions of their own under center, as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders haven't established themselves as long-term options.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn*

The Titans took care of the quarterback need in the 2025 draft by picking Cam Ward, but they still have a ton of needs around him and on the other side of the ball in 2026. Edge rusher is near the top of the list, and the 6-6, 270-pound Faulk is an NFL-ready run defender who continues to show flashes as a pass rusher. He has two sacks this season and had seven as a sophomore in 2024. Tennessee, which will be bringing in a new coach in the offseason, has to find some difference-makers.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

QB or no QB? That will be a constant draft-related question for the Dolphins between now and April. They could part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, similar to what the Broncos did in 2024, when Denver cut Russell Wilson and drafted Bo Nix. After all, Miami is tied for the third-most interceptions (seven). But with Mendoza and Moore off the board here, we'll take one of the top defensive players with this pick. The Dolphins desperately need secondary help, and Downs would provide a building block on the back end alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State*

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis likes to address the trenches in Round 1, especially when picking in the top 10. Reese is one of the best prospects regardless of position, and there will be debates on whether he's best suited as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker at the next level. The Saints need help in both areas, and Reese is a versatile game wrecker to the point where he -- and not Downs -- might be the first Buckeye drafted. I love the idea of him in the middle of that New Orleans defense.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Jaxson Dart is showing signs of being the Giants' next franchise QB, so New York should help him by stocking up on playmakers. With Malik Nabers expected to recover fully from a torn right ACL in time for the 2026 season, drafting Tyson would give Dart another security blanket and a potent one-two punch at wide receiver. Tyson has 47 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns thus far this season. It was tempting to go with one of the right tackles (Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa) here to fill that hole, but ultimately I decided on Tyson.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah*

With Jonah Williams scheduled to become a free agent after the season, the Cardinals need to find a young, long-term solution at right tackle. Fano is a punishing run blocker who generates movement with ease. He has allowed only two pressures all season and is an extremely effective, quick-footed pass protector who can mirror edge rushers. Fano and Paris Johnson Jr. could serve as a talented pair of bookends for that Arizona line.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*

Geno Smith hasn't worked out so far in Las Vegas, as the new Raiders QB has thrown a league-high 10 interceptions and ranks 28th in QBR (38.2). So Vegas could be on the hunt for another signal-caller, and the 6-3, 240-pound Sellers is intriguing. The skill set is awesome. But there are mixed opinions on Sellers, who has struggled in South Carolina's disappointing offense. He hasn't played Round 1-caliber ball in 2025, but as an NFC assistant GM told me, "The traits will convince someone to take him early." If that's the Raiders, they'll need to show patience.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson*

The Bengals could address their offensive line here, but Woods would provide a penetrating presence in the middle of the defense, too. Cincinnati took edge rusher Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 draft, and Woods could pair with him as a difference-maker on the inside as the Bengals build toward the future. Woods has only 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss this season, but his high-end traits should translate into an impact player at the next level.

Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami*

The Texans' offensive line issues are well-documented and they need a talent infusion. Mauigoa is a strong, dependable protector, but there are varying opinions on where he'll play in the NFL. Some scouts think he's best suited as a guard, but others peg him as a true right tackle, where his 0.7% pressures allowed percentage ranks seventh in the FBS. Houston needs help across the front, though, so Mauigoa would provide a boost no matter where he plays.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Bailey has been a force off the edge this season, and he leads the FBS with a 24.6% pressure rate to go along with 8.5 sacks, which are tied for first. He is a constant disruptor who can win with speed or power. And with Micah Parsons now in Green Bay, the Cowboys need a potent pass-rushing presence outside, which Bailey could provide. Dallas' 11 sacks are tied for 22nd in the NFL, and that defense is giving up 6.2 yards per play.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is the best cornerback in the 2026 draft and would fit well with a Panthers secondary that allows opposing quarterbacks a QBR of 63.7, sixth worst in the NFL. Delane has excelled since transferring from Virginia Tech; opponents are completing just 24.0% of their passes into his coverage this season, sixth best in the FBS. He can mirror and match receivers in man coverage, and his awareness of passing concepts also makes him effective in zone coverage.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

The Chiefs have struggled to find a consistent playmaker in the run game, considering quarterback Patrick Mahomes is their leading rusher through six games (222 yards). That's not sustainable. Love would give Kansas City a Jahmyr Gibbs-like player with his explosiveness, burst and make-you-miss ability. Like Gibbs, Love can also provide creativity as a pass-catching option out of the backfield.

play 6:00 Jeremiyah Love's Story Jeremiyah Love's success has come from truly embracing who he is.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon*

A pass-catching tight end is near the top of the Commanders' needs, with Zach Ertz turning 35 next month and on an expiring contract. Sadiq would be an appealing successor, providing Jayden Daniels with versatility in the passing game and serving as a dependable run blocker. Sadiq is young -- he doesn't turn 21 until March -- but he has continued to improve in his first season as a starter. He has three TDs this season.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson*

The Vikings have been better at cornerback than expected, with Byron Murphy Jr. and free agent hit Isaiah Rodgers standing out. But they're still lacking long-term solutions on the outside. Terrell -- the younger brother of veteran Falcons corner A.J. Terrell Jr. -- is a tough, rugged prospect with an ability to make plays on the ball. He would be a welcome addition to Brian Flores' defense. Terrell has 24 pass breakups and three interceptions over three seasons.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson*

The Bears have struggled to generate a pass rush this season, as their team pass rush win rate of 28.2% is 30th in the NFL. They need impactful rushers off the edge, and Parker is a power-based rusher with strong hands and a good initial burst. He has also been productive, with 18.5 career sacks -- including 11 in 2024.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah*

While Warren McClendon Jr. has been serviceable at right tackle the past two weeks in place of Rob Havenstein, the Rams need a long-term blocker. Havenstein is 33, he is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, and his health is a question mark. Meanwhile, Lomu is effective in space, and his movement skills fit the Rams' zone-blocking scheme well.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia*

A run-and-chase linebacker, Allen is a quick mover at the second level and fills gaps with great physicality. He has an advanced feel for reading and reacting, and he is showing improvement in pass defense. That makes him not only one of the top linebackers in this class but also a perfect fit for a Bills defense with two linebackers (Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson) on the other side of 30.

LT Overton, DT, Alabama

Lions GM Brad Holmes isn't afraid to go against the grain and take players who best fit the team's profile, even if it means reaching. Overton could help a Detroit defensive line that needs reinforcements opposite star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, as its 27.4% pass rush win rate as a team ranks 31st in the NFL. Overton is a scheme-versatile defender who wins with overwhelming power at the point of attack and could pair nicely with Tyleik Williams, Detroit's first-round pick in 2025, on the inside.

A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon*

A first-year starter, Washington has climbed boards during the first half of the season. He's an explosive interior presence who has the power to shock and shed against the run. His hand power also helps him penetrate the backfield as a pass rusher. With Teair Tart set to be a free agent after the season, Washington could pair well with former Oregon teammate Jamaree Caldwell, who Los Angeles took in the third round in 2025.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC*

Even with the emergence of Kayshon Boutte, and free agent signing Stefon Diggs recapturing his pre-injury form, there's no such thing as too many receivers for quarterback Drake Maye, especially with Diggs turning 32 in November. Lemon is a do-it-all target who can play the slot and outside. He's highly productive (44 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns this season), and his body control and catch radius help him make miraculous catches look routine.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Off-ball linebacker is arguably the weakest part of an imposing Broncos defense that's second in the NFL in yards (254.2) and points (15.8) allowed per game. Free agent signing Dre Greenlaw hasn't played this season because of a thigh injury, while Alex Singleton is 31 and set to become an unrestricted free agent. Styles would provide Denver with a rangy, second-level defender who shows plenty of instincts in coverage. He is capable of rushing the passer on obvious passing downs, and his wrap-up-and-finish tackling ability would make him a reliable option immediately.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee*

McCoy has yet to play after suffering a torn ACL while training in January. The timeline for his return is still uncertain. But McCoy picked off four passes last season before the injury, and the Rams could use help at cornerback. They've gotten by with retreads at corner such as former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr., but McCoy is a potential shutdown option on the outside once he returns to full health, something they haven't had since Jalen Ramsey in 2022.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

This team-prospect match makes too much sense. Tate is one of the most polished receiver prospects in this class, with dependable hands and the route-running ability of an experienced NFL veteran. His type of play can translate right away into the Browns' offense, which could use more pass catchers alongside Jerry Jeudy. Tate is the next man up in the Ohio State receiver pipeline to the NFL, and he'd be a good fit with Dante Moore, whom we slotted to Cleveland at No. 3.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama*

There are mixed opinions on Proctor. He came into the season with Round 1 hype but had a disastrous start to the campaign against Florida State. His play has rebounded, but some scouts are still hesitant to buy into the early-round hype surrounding the 6-7, 366-pound blocker. If he continues to play as well as he has over the past few weeks and shows consistency, I think he could go on Day 1. The 49ers have a long-term need at offensive tackle with Trent Williams turning 38 next summer, so Proctor makes a lot of sense.

Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

The Eagles love drafting edge rushers early, and Josephs is one of the best pressure generators in the country. His 18.4% pressure rate ranks 10th among all edge rushers in the FBS, and he already has a career-high four sacks. He's capable of operating in a three-point stance or as a stand-up outside linebacker, using the pop in his hands while mixing and matching his moves to win pass rushes. Free agent signee Azeez Ojulari has been active for only two games this season, so Philadelphia could use some edge help to aid Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas*

Hill is a versatile playmaker who is capable of playing the edge along with the second level, where the Seahawks have lacked consistency this season. Even though Hill has zero sacks in 2025, he combined for 13 sacks in his first two college seasons. Off-ball linebacker Drake Thomas will be a restricted free agent in 2026, while edge Boye Mafe is an unrestricted free agent. Hill has the physical profile that coach Mike Macdonald covets and can be used in a variety of spots in Seattle's scheme.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks was viewed as a potential top-15 pick entering the season, but he suffered a foot injury in the preseason that has limited him to one game after he reaggravated it and had to get it surgically repaired. Banks had 4.5 sacks in 2024 and would represent great value for the Cowboys, who are rebuilding a defense that is last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (411.7) and 31st in points allowed per game (30.7).

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama*

It's essential for the Steelers to find the heir apparent under center to soon-to-be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, and I think Simpson has been the most impressive of the draft-eligible quarterbacks. Despite the need, Pittsburgh waited until Round 6 to pick a QB this past April (Will Howard). It can't wait that long again. Like Moore, Simpson is an inexperienced starter (all six career starts have come this season). It's not certain that Simpson will declare for the 2026 draft, but league evaluators have taken notice of his impressive stretches this season. He has thrown 16 TD passes and just one interception this season.

play 0:31 Horton's 16-yard TD catch puts Alabama on top Ty Simpson connects with Isaiah Horton for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama the lead.

Damon Wilson II, Edge, Missouri*

Wilson has shined since transferring from Georgia in the offseason, as his 19.8% edge pressure percentage is sixth best in the FBS. Wilson is tied for 10th in the country with 5.5 sacks after a two-sack performance this past weekend against Alabama. He has surged near the top of a deep edge class, and with Kwity Paye set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Wilson could be a nice fit in Indianapolis.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

I'm higher on Howell than most, but his tape is awesome. The upfield burst, bend and closing speed he has shown are Round 1-worthy traits. After waiting his turn behind Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart -- who both went in the opening two rounds this past April -- Howell has flourished with eight sacks in six games. If his performance stays at this pace, expect him to keep climbing up draft boards. Haason Reddick is on a one-year deal, and Yaya Diaby's contract is up after 2026, and Tampa Bay needs depth on the edge.