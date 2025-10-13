Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- When the Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their coach last year, there was a belief that he would help modernize the offense and turn the franchise around, but that didn't happen, and on Monday, Tennessee fired Callahan six games into the season.

The Titans hired the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator in January 2024 in hopes of history repeating itself with his track record with quarterbacks. Callahan worked with the likes of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and, most recently, Joe Burrow. Stafford, Manning and Burrow all led their teams to Super Bowls, with Manning and Stafford taking home Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Callahan finished with a 3-14 record in his first season with second-year quarterback Will Levis -- who passed for 2,091 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in an injury-plagued first year as the Day 1 starter. The coach was brought in before the 2024 season to help develop Levis, but that fell short.

As a result, the Titans were awarded the No. 1 pick and drafted current starter Cam Ward, but even that got off to a rocky start. After going 0-4, the Titans got their first win this season -- an improbable 22-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. But that seemed to have bought Callahan only an extra week. After a 4-19 record with Tennessee, that hope has fizzled.

Now the Titans are once again in search of their next coach with their previous one, Mike Vrabel, coming to town leading the 4-2 New England Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans fired second-year coach Brian Callahan after starting the season with a 1-5 record. David J. Phillip/AP

Our experts weighed in on what what could be up next for the Titans and what to make of the move:

What does this mean for the Titans?

The Titans have parted ways with two head coaches and two general managers in four straight seasons.

Entering this season, the future looked bright with Ward leading the way after setting the NCAA career touchdown passing record with 156 at Miami. But Ward has gotten off to a slow start, having only completed 55% of his passes for 1,101 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Now the organization has to pick up the pieces.

General manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker have to find someone who can get things back on track as the franchise is starving for positive momentum leading up to when the new stadium that is set to open in February 2027. -- Turron Davenport

Why now?

The Titans' front office needed to see improvement in Callahan's second season, not necessarily with a wins-and-losses goal in mind, but with overall style of play, toughness, discipline and efficiency -- the factors that contribute to winning.

The Titans were declining in those areas. That expedited the process. As one team source put it, the "writing was on the wall" when Callahan relinquished playcalling duties three weeks into the season. That was considered a troubling sign for some of the coaches, putting them on high alert for potential change as early as Week 5.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the team's best player, told reporters after Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that the last week was "probably one of our worst weeks of practice." Such words from a star player carry weight. -- Jeremy Fowler

How does this affect Ward?

Ward has lobbied for stability since training camp.

"You see it with the best quarterbacks out there," Ward, 23, said in August. "I think a lot of guys who have stability in the NFL can succeed long term. That's what we need in Tennessee. We haven't had that in a very long time."

Having a new coach one year into Ward's career is the opposite of stability. Ward will now have to learn a new scheme and establish a connection with the new coach. Ward's development could be stunted if the next coach doesn't find ways to get him in a position to make an impact.

Callahan was hired to develop the Titans' next franchise quarterback, and Ward has certainly shown he's capable of being that player. Now, another coach will get a crack at making the development process successful. -- Davenport

play 1:03 Who Dan Orlovsky would like to see as next Titans coach Dan Orlovsky lists five coaches who could develop Cam Ward and the Titans following the firing of Brian Callahan.

Will the Titans look to move players at the trade deadline?

They're obviously in rebuild mode now around a rookie quarterback and could always use more draft picks. So if the offers are right, the Titans could absolutely consider moving on from guys who aren't part of their future.

Players who could interest teams include 35-year-old guard Kevin Zeitler and 33-year-old wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who are both on one-year contracts. Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones isn't signed beyond this season, and neither is cornerback Roger McCreary, who was a second-round pick in 2022 -- which now feels like three or four Titans administrations ago. Keep an eye on all those guys as we near the Nov. 4 trade deadline. -- Dan Graziano

How attractive a job will this be in the winter?

The Titans job has selling points. Many evaluators are high on Ward despite his sluggish start.

Brinker and Borgonzi want to build through the draft, which requires patience. They will likely show more of that with the next coach, since both will have a heavy influence on the hiring.

Tennessee plays in a thriving city (Nashville), and the AFC South has been among the league's weaker divisions in past years. But the rampant turnover under owner Amy Adams Strunk since December 2022 could dissuade some candidates. The next coach would be prudent to ask hard questions about how Tennessee plans to shed the dysfunction label. -- Fowler

What could the Titans do in the draft with another top pick?

The Titans are projected to pick No. 2 by ESPN's Football Power Index, and they have to look at building an offense around Ward. The scheme needs to change, and that will come with a new coach, but what Ward really needs is dependable playmakers and much better protection. The wide receiver class doesn't have an elite top-five type, but it has a good mix of players that I call "professional route runners" -- guys like Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Germie Bernard (Alabama) and even Carnell Tate (Ohio State).

Protecting Ward is going to be just as important, and despite spending heavy draft capital along the offensive line in recent drafts, the Titans still struggle to protect the passer. That's why I like Miami's Francis Mauigoa as an option. He has right tackle experience, but some scouts think he could be an elite guard if he kicks inside. But regardless of whether he plays inside or outside, he would boost a bad offensive line. -- Matt Miller