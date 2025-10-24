Dan Orlovsky highlights the loss of A.J. Brown for the Eagles this week as they face the Giants. (0:57)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury.

Brown finished last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings and sealed the 28-22 win with a 45-yard reception from Jalen Hurts on a third-and-9 with 1:45 remaining. He caught four passes for a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns.

But he was sidelined from all three of the Eagles' practices this week.

Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that he thought Brown was "definitely a guy that could" play even without practice reps. But hamstring injuries often come with the risk of a setback, and the Eagles have a bye after their matchup against the Giants.

Brown has 29 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has shown some frustration over the state of the offense, including a social media post after their Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week, he posted a photo to Instagram with a caption reading, "Using me but not using me," prompting speculation about whether it was directed at the team.

It has been "business as usual" inside the building this week, however, according to Sirianni.

The Eagles also ruled out starting center Cam Jurgens (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion).