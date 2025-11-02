Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker was disqualified in the third quarter after punching Raiders offensive lineman Stone Forsythe following a Raiders field goal.

Forsythe was penalized for unnecessary roughness and Walker's penalty and disqualification offset Forsythe's penalty following Daniel Carlson's 24-yard field goal that gave the Raiders a 9-6 lead with 6:29 remaining.

Walker is playing with a brace on his left hand as he continues to recover from a left wrist injury that required surgery. He missed the Week 5 game against Kansas City after undergoing surgery on the wrist. He played in Weeks 6 and 7 with a club on his left hand.