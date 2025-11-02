        <
        >

          Jaguars DE Travon Walker ejected for throwing punch after FG

          • Michael DiRoccoNov 2, 2025, 11:15 PM
            Close
              Michael DiRocco is an NFL Nation reporter at ESPN and covers the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously covered the University of Florida for over a decade for ESPN and the Florida Times-Union. DiRocco graduated from Jacksonville University and is a multiple APSE award winner.
            Follow on X

          LAS VEGAS -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker was disqualified in the third quarter after punching Raiders offensive lineman Stone Forsythe following a Raiders field goal.

          Forsythe was penalized for unnecessary roughness and Walker's penalty and disqualification offset Forsythe's penalty following Daniel Carlson's 24-yard field goal that gave the Raiders a 9-6 lead with 6:29 remaining.

          Walker is playing with a brace on his left hand as he continues to recover from a left wrist injury that required surgery. He missed the Week 5 game against Kansas City after undergoing surgery on the wrist. He played in Weeks 6 and 7 with a club on his left hand.