Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku admitted that he was terrified in the lead-up to the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday.

Njoku's name had been floated as a possible trade candidate for several weeks. However, when the deadline passed and his future in Cleveland was solidified, relief and joy kicked in.

An impassioned Njoku said multiple times Wednesday that he was "happy" to remain with the team that he has played for the entirety of his nine-year career.

"Of course [a trade] is a possibility," said Njoku, who raised a pendant featuring the Nigerian flag drawn into a map of Ohio. "But I'm in Cleveland, baby. I'm not going nowhere. I ain't f------ leaving."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported days before the trade deadline that the Browns did not sound inclined to deal Njoku, whom the Browns selected with the 29th pick of the 2017 Draft.

Despite sitting in last place in the AFC North with a 2-6 record, the Browns weren't sellers at the trade deadline. Cleveland made one trade Tuesday, sending defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick.

Njoku, who is in the final year of his contract, said "I hope so," when asked if he believes he can reach an extension to keep him in Cleveland.

The 29-year-old Njoku ranks second on the Browns in receptions (27) and receiving yards (260), and his two touchdown catches are tied for the team lead.