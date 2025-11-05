Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says there's some "added motivation" to beat the Commanders after losing to them in the playoffs last year.

"That's definitely a part of it, absolutely. I think more than that, we want to get off of a losing streak here and get a W," he said. "Certainly, you're thinking about that, but I think it's nine games ago now.

"So yeah, we're trying to get a win this year and maybe use that as a little added motivation if we need it."

The Lions will be out for revenge Sunday at Washington after being stunned in the postseason as the top seed at home. The Commanders beat them 45-31 in the divisional round.

With that loss, Detroit became the first team in NFL history to lose a playoff game when having 300-plus passing yards and 200 or more rushing yards, as well as the second 15-win team to lose a playoff opener, along with the 2011 Green Bay Packers.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury last year that had him sidelined for the home postseason loss to Washington, but he said coach Dan Campbell is using that experience to push the group.

"You know Dan is using it for motivation, and it's what we're looking at it, but, again, this is a new year, and we understand that task at hand, so we're just going to prepare the best we can and give it everything we've got," Hutchinson said.

Although the situation is different entering this year's regular-season matchup, the Lions want to get that bitter taste from falling short out of their mouths.

The Commanders are likely non-playoff contenders in 2025 who will start veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback after second-year signal-caller Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow against Washington on Sunday night.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he should have removed Daniels before the drive that ended with the quarterback getting injured with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter, saying it was "100 percent on me."

However, Campbell said he felt for Quinn at that moment even though they're competitors.

"I think it's hard to second-guess that. And I know hindsight, all this and that. But yeah, I do feel for him," Campbell said. "But I don't feel like he should have to feel that way. Try to get your guy going back in a rhythm, and it's unfortunate. I hate that for JD, man. That's tough. But it's not his fault."

Detroit has won their last 12 games following a loss, the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the longest streak by any team over the last 15 seasons, per ESPN Research. They will look to continue that streak after an upset loss last week at home versus Minnesota.

"I just want to see us play our brand of football for 60 minutes our style," Campbell said. "I want to see us line up, I want to see the urgency, the intensity, I want to see the focus, I want to see the finish on the football -- offense, defense.

"I want to see our playmakers making plays within the scheme, within the system. I want to see our coaches coaching at a high level," he said. "I want us playing, coaching on a championship level. And more importantly, I want to play a hell of a lot better than we did last week."