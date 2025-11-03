Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- It had been a long time since quarterback Jared Goff experienced the Detroit Lions playing so poorly in all three phrases -- as they did in a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday -- but he's not concerned about the offense, even after a lackluster effort at home following the bye week.

"No concern, but there's certainly an urgency of fixing things," Goff said of the offense. "And we did fix things I think from two weeks ago, but there's more to fix obviously. There's a ton to fix and a ton of things to get better at."

In its two games before the bye week, Detroit failed to reach 300 yards of offense or score 30 points against Kansas City (loss) and Tampa Bay (win). Against Minnesota, the Lions' offense did put up 305 yards but trailed most of the way as they failed to break the 30-point mark in a game marked by miscues and penalties.

Detroit finished with season-highs in penalties (10) and penalty yards (76). Goff threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked a season-high five times as the offense finished 5-for-17 on third down and ran the ball for just 65 yards.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 28 scrimmage yards, his fewest in a game in his career on a season-low 12 touches.

Lions coach Dan Campbell put the blame on himself.

"When you don't play well in all three phases, that falls on the head coach. That's me. So, I did not have them ready coming out of the bye," Campbell said. "We made too many critical errors. Some of our discipline, the penalties, caught up to us and there were some things, we were out of sync. We never looked comfortable, and we just didn't make enough plays."

The Lions were 9.5-point favorites against the Vikings, according to ESPN BET, and suffered their largest upset loss since 2013.

Players refused to make any excuses about not being prepared -- Goff felt the team was "fresh" -- but lack of execution was a topic postgame.

"Regardless of whatever the preparation was, the execution wasn't there, so I don't feel like I can give an accurate answer to whether or not we were prepared," said offensive tackle Taylor Decker. "Ultimately you have to win your one-on-ones, and we just didn't do that.

"They executed much, much better than we did. We knew a lot of the things that they were gonna do, but you can know everything, but if you don't execute it, it's not gonna matter."

Goff was pressured on 14-of-42 dropbacks (33%) and struggled to make any plays in the face of that pressure. On those 14 pressured plays, Goff completed just 3 passes while taking 5 sacks and producing only two first downs.

The Lions looked rusty, particularly on the offensive line, where Campbell was disappointed with their ability to communicate and execute effectively to produce big plays.

"I don't know if concern's the right word, but we've got to clean it up. We've got to find the right balance there to help us convert," Campbell said. "We've probably gotta do a couple things a little different and we were doing a few things different, but we may need to change up in some areas."

Following the game, Campbell addressed the team about responding to adversity and using it as motivation as Detroit looks forward to next week's road matchup against Washington. The Lions will be out for revenge against the Commanders after being stunned in the divisional round of the playoffs last year as the top seed at home.

"I think Dan said it in there ... 'a little adversity at this point of the season isn't always the worst thing for you,' and I could say that if you use it correctly and move forward correctly," Goff said. "But, who knows, maybe we look back at this moment as a turning point for us and it'll be that if we make it that."