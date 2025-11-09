LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions after punching Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

After Detroit scored its third touchdown of the first half, Payne slugged St. Brown with his right hand after a verbal exchange. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an automatic ejection.

It marked the first time Payne, in his eighth season, has been ejected from a game.

Detroit succeeded on the 2-point conversion to take a 22-3 lead.

Washington's defense has struggled all season -- in the past four weeks, the Commanders ranked 31st in the NFL in both yards and points allowed -- but its main strength was the interior of the defensive line led by Payne and Javon Kinlaw. Payne's five tackles for a loss are third on the team.

Kinlaw earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty one play after Payne's ejection following the conversion.