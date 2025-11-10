Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Raiders starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to go on the injured reserve and could potentially miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, a source told ESPN.

Powers-Johnson was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. The second-year lineman rolled his ankle while Denver edge rusher Nik Bonitto sacked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

The former Oregon standout was helped off the field and eventually carted into the locker room. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said postgame that he expected Powers-Johnson to be out "for a while."

Powers-Johnson is not expected to have surgery, a source said.

With Powers-Johnson sidelined, the Raiders will be without at least two starters on the offensive line when they play the Dallas Cowboys next week on Monday Night Football.

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller has been on the injured reserve since Oct. 2 due to a high ankle sprain and a hairline fracture, which he suffered in Week 4's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Dylan Parham sustained a high ankle sprain against Denver. Carroll said Parham attempted to re-enter the game, but was held back.