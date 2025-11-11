Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting center Jalen Sundell for multiple weeks because of a knee injury, coach Mike Macdonald said Monday.

Sundell went down in the second quarter of Seattle's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and did not return. The injury is not expected to end his season, nor will it require surgery, per Macdonald. But he may have to go on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

"He's tough as crap," Macdonald said. "We'll see how it goes, but hopefully we'll get him back."

In the meantime, the Seahawks will turn back to Olu Oluwatimi, a 2023 fifth-round pick who started the final eight games at center for Seattle last year after Connor Williams abruptly retired midseason.

Oluwatimi was flagged for a snap infraction on his first play after replacing Sundell and later had a botched exchange with quarterback Sam Darnold. But Macdonald credited him with helping the Seahawks' run game come alive in the second half, as they finished with a season-high 198 rushing yards.

"Really excited for Olu," Macdonald said. "Talk about staying ready and then when his opportunity presented itself, he played some really good football for us. He was really a catalyst behind a lot of those runs."

Oluwatimi appeared to be a slight favorite this offseason to remain Seattle's starting center until he injured his back in training camp, which opened the door for Sundell to win the job. Sundell, who joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024, was also in the mix to start at right guard.

"I thought he was playing really well for us," Macdonald said of Sundell. "A lot of the things that he does well, Olu does, too. But Jalen, he's a great athlete, he can get to the second level, he's tough, resilient, all those things. But Olu is, too. Olu is also a really good player and he's played great football for us and that's what we're going to need from him."

The Seahawks (7-2) have allowed a league-low 10 sacks this season, but their 3.8 yards per carry ranks 29th. Macdonald said right guard Anthony Bradford -- who has come under fire among fans -- played "one of his better games" against Arizona.

"There's some plays where it might be a quick loss, but that happens in football," Macdonald said. "But he's protecting well, and when he gets his hands on people, he's moving them and he's finishing blocks. That's what we're asking our guys to do."

The Seahawks' win over Arizona kept them in a tie atop the NFC West standings with the Los Angeles Rams, setting up a battle for sole possession of first place when the two teams meet for the first time this season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Macdonald said it's too early to tell whether they'll have linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee), cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) or receiver Tory Horton (groin/shin) against the Rams after they were sidelined against Arizona.

"We've got to play it day by day with those guys," he said. "But I'd say all three are hoping to play."

On Saturday, the Seahawks placed veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed on IR because of a wrist/thumb injury. Reed was hurt in Week 7, had surgery a few days later over Seattle's bye and then, according to Macdonald, suffered a setback in their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

Reed had a second surgery Monday morning, per Macdonald.

"It's going to be multiple weeks," he said. "I think we've just got to get a sense of how strong it is and how well it heals. Right now, the goal is to get him back."