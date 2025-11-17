49ers put up 41 points in Brock Purdy's return and take down the Cardinals on the road. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After finally finding some much-needed consistency, the San Francisco 49ers' kicking situation is back in flux.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro suffered a Grade 1 strain in his right (kicking) hamstring in Sunday's win against the Arizona Cardinals. Piñeiro, according to Shanahan, will be week-to-week and is likely to miss some time.

That means the 49ers will once again have to go to the free agent market this week in search of help at a position that Piñeiro had finally stabilized after signing in Week 2.

"We're going to bring in some guys for a workout," Shanahan said. "They're working on that now. They're going to do it either tomorrow or Wednesday."

Shanahan said he and the organization have not discussed bringing veteran kicker Justin Tucker in, though the coach added that he hadn't been involved in any specific conversations about kickers as of Monday morning.

Piñeiro has been perfect on his field goal attempts this season, converting all 22 of his tries, including six from 50 or more yards. But he injured the hamstring late in the third quarter of the 41-22 win against the Cardinals. After making an extra point with 2:32 left, Piñeiro was seen grabbing his right leg as he slowly walked to the sideline. Punter Thomas Morstead handled kickoffs, and Piñeiro did not return to the game.

Piñeiro is one of two kickers who has tried at least 10 field goals without a miss this year, and he set a franchise record for most consecutive makes to start his season. He does, however, have four misses (two of which were blocked) on 22 extra point attempts, including one that was blocked and one that was missed in Arizona.

Still, the Niners will undoubtedly miss Piñeiro, who settled their kicking situation after incumbent Jake Moody was waived following a shaky run of two-plus years in that position.

"He's been awesome so far," Shanahan said of Piñeiro. "Pumped that we've been able to get him."

Elsewhere on the injury report, Shanahan said linebacker Tatum Bethune suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss "a few weeks." Bethune replaced starter Fred Warner when he was lost for the season to a broken and dislocated right ankle against Tampa Bay in October.

Bethune will not go on injured reserve because the Niners have a bye week coming in the next four weeks and he could return after missing three games instead of the required four if he were to land on IR. Curtis Robinson replaced Bethune against the Cardinals and will continue in that role for now.

"Curtis has been preparing for that opportunity for a while, especially coming back from his ACL this offseason. [I] thought he did a hell of a job," Shanahan said.