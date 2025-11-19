Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake had surgery on his elbow after leaving the team's Week 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks with the injury, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams hope Lake can return from injury before or during the playoffs, the source told Schefter.

Before his injury on Sunday, Lake had played every defensive snap for the Rams this season. The versatile safety is currently on the last season of his rookie deal.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expected Lake to miss "some time" after "it looked like his elbow was caught in a weird spot."

McVay said the Rams were discussing who would replace Lake, but said he thought cornerback Josh Wallace "deserves a ton of credit for stepping up and doing an excellent job."

Lake's surgery was first reported Wednesday by NFL Network.

This season, Lake has one interception, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, a sack and 61 total tackles. Lake is also in his second year as a Rams captain, something McVay said you can't replace.