The Cleveland Browns and defensive end Alex Wright reached agreement Thursday on a three-year, $33 million extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O'Dare told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wright, 25, is third on the team with three sacks in nine games this season. He also has a forced fumble and nine tackles for loss.

He has nine sacks since being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2022 draft out of UAB.

Wright had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.