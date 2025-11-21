Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward was "knocked out" and experienced severe symptoms for weeks after he was concussed during a violent pre-game collision, he said in his first interview since the incident.

Ward, a 2023 second-team All-Pro, cleared concussion protocol on Friday and is expected to be activated from injured reserve after practicing this week ahead of the Colts' visit to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday. But it's been a long road to get to this point.

Ward was warming up with an assistant coach before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 12 when, while backpedaling, he collided with tight end Drew Ogletree. The forceful collision, which happened while Ward was moving at a high rate of speed, left him on the ground motionless.

He was ruled out of that day's game then was placed on injured reserve a week later. He missed five games in total.

"It's crazy," Ward said Friday. "One moment I'm going for the ball. Next moment I'm knocked out, laying on my back and getting carted off the field in the wheelchair. So, it was crazy. Like I said, that's a big boy. [Ogletree] is a real big boy. I didn't see him coming. I feel like if I had my helmet on and it was like normal football, I would've been good. But it was just me not seeing him coming."

The resulting symptoms were persistent and very serious, Ward said.

"I was getting dizzy for damn near a month," Ward said. "That wasn't normal. So, that was a real deal. A traumatic injury for me. A lot of emotions and everything like that. So, it was pretty tough. But I'm feeling good though."

Ward said he lost consciousness and was left with a black eye after the incident. The experience had him wondering what the future held, he said.

"I was kind of doubting if I was going to play football again," Ward said. "It was that scary... I was thinking about my life outside of football too."

Now that he is returning, Ward will be paired with new Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is preparing to play his second game with the team since being traded from the New York Jets two weeks ago.

Ward, Gardner, slot cornerback Kenny Moore II and safeties Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross comprise what the Colts think could become one of the finest defensive backfield units in the league.

"I think it was a good trade," Ward said. "It's going to help our team a lot. I don't think I've ever played with a corner that was as good as me or maybe got more talent than me in some areas. So, I'm excited to go out there and play with them."