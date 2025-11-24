Stephen A. Smith reveals the punishment he believes Ja'Marr Chase should have received for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase apologized Monday for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

In a statement released on Instagram, Chase said he took "full responsibilities" for his actions in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 16. Chase was suspended without pay for one game after the NFL concluded that he spit on Ramsey during a heated exchange in the Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The incident was not seen by officials during the game but was cited by Ramsey as the cause for the punches and altercation which led to his ejection.

"What I did was wrong," Chase said in the statement. "The circumstances don't matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There's zero place in our sport -- or in life -- for that level of disrespect."

Chase did not specifically mention Ramsey by name but did reference the Steelers as a franchise.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," Chase said. "I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am -- not as a competitor, teammate, or person."

The league upheld Chase's suspension after hearing an appeal he submitted early last week.

Chase and Ramsey were previously flagged in the game for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Both of them were warned by head referee Bill Vinovich following the scuffle between the players that preceded the second altercation.

Ramsey was fined $14,191 for his role in the incident. He was tossed after he threw a punch in retaliation for being spit upon. Chase lost more than $500,000 in wages by not playing in the team's 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

Chase, a four-time Pro Bowler and a reigning first-team All-Pro selection, has not spoken to the media since video captured by Cincinnati's WXIX-TV showed Chase spitting on Ramsey.

After the game, Chase denied the action and said he never "opened [his] mouth to that guy." Chase declined to speak to reporters during media availability the day following the game.

While he didn't address it directly, Chase appeared to address those remarks in his statement.

"I do not take my position as a role model lightly," Chase said. "As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened."

Since 2021, when Chase entered the league, he has four accepted penalties that have been penalized as unsportsmanlike conduct or taunting, according to ESPN Research. That ranks third in the league during that span. Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens are each tied with five.

On Monday, Chase was back inside the Bengals' facilities after serving his suspension. He is set to speak to reporters Tuesday, which will be the first time he will be questioned about the incident.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he saw Chase briefly Monday as the team prepares for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"We're moving full speed ahead," Taylor said.