FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite recent struggles, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was blindsided by last week's demotion, saying Wednesday, "I did not anticipate it whatsoever."

Fields, commenting for the first time on the benching, vowed to become a starter again in the NFL, but he sent mixed signals on whether he wants to remain with the Jets even though he's under contract for 2026.

The slumping Fields was replaced last week by Tyrod Taylor, who will start again Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7) at MetLife Stadium. Coach Aaron Glenn said he made the switch because he wants more production from the passing attack, which ranks 32nd in yards.

Not surprisingly, Fields didn't agree with it.

"You can call it what you want, but AG thought it was justified, and he makes the decisions around here," he said.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract in March ($30 million guaranteed), thinking he'd get a full season to show he could be the team's long-term starter. But he was sent to the bench for the second straight season. A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers replaced him in favor of Russell Wilson despite a 4-2 start.

"The first day it happens, it's tough," Fields said, reflecting on last week. "It probably took me a day and a half to fully accept my role. Then last Friday, I felt myself in kind of a 'Damn' moment to where it was like, 'Yeah, it's actually real.'

"You kind of just have to look at life from a positive perspective. I'm blessed to be in this position, and I know I'm going to get another shot. That's all that matters at the end of the day. So, when I do, I just have to be prepared for that moment, be the best player I've ever been on the field."

Fields, a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021, is 16-37 as a starter, including 2-7 with the Jets. He's 29th out of 33 qualified passers in Total QBR but still sees himself as a starter.

"Of course. Yes, sir," he said. "I mean, I just know who I am as a person, as a football player, as a hard worker. I think I know I have the mindset and the skill to attain that. I just feel like I need to do it on a more consistent basis, but that's just what it is.

"It's the ups and downs of life and I'm in a -- quote-unquote -- valley right now. But it's not going to do anything but make me stronger on the back end of it."

Fields is due to make $20 million next season, including $10 million guaranteed, but his status is up in the air. The Jets might reset their quarterback depth chart, possibly with a high draft pick and/or a veteran acquisition.

Asked if he'd be amenable to returning as a backup, Fields evaded the question, saying he's only worried about the present. Later, he added: "I'm not going to have that mindset in terms of, 'Oh, they benched me. I'm not [going] to play here.' I think that's a bad mindset to have."