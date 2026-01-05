INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward, battling complications from a series of three concussions in 2025, is seriously considering retirement from the NFL, he said Monday.

Ward, who finished the season on injured reserve after his latest concussion three weeks ago, said he has been unable to shake lingering symptoms and will prioritize his future health as he processes his decision.

"With the brain injuries, you don't really see it ... until you get older sometimes," said Ward, who is 29 and just finished the first season of a three-year, $54 million contract with the Colts.

"I'm still a pretty young guy and the more I beat my brain up, the more it'll affect me as I get older. So, I've got a lot of life to live out of football. I've got to think about my family and kids, too. So, we'll see."

Ward's second concussion, which occurred in a collision with tight end Drew Ogletree during pregame warmups, landed him on injured reserve and resulted in severe symptoms that lasted for weeks.

He said upon his return that he worried during his absence whether he'd be able to continue playing. But Ward finally gained clearance and returned to the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 23. Two weeks later, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ward suffered another concussion and is still dealing with its aftermath.

"It's going to be something to think about because I did hit my head a few days ago and I got a crazy headache," he said. "So, I mean, we'll just see how it goes. I'm not trying to be dealing with migraines and headaches."

If Ward decides to come back, he would hope to make a bigger impact. Ward was a solid addition in the games he played, often shadowing opponents' top receivers. The midseason trade for two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner raised hopes that the Colts could field an elite secondary. Gardner has also dealt with injuries since his arrival and the full unit rarely played together.

But if Ward returns, he knows his own potential and that of the full unit.

"I'm definitely motivated to be the best I can be for next season," he said.

As for his concussion issues, Ward suggested they surprised him because he can only recall one previous concussion diagnosis in his career.

"So this was kind of an unlucky thing when I ran into [Ogletree]," Ward said.

Of particular importance for Ward is being available for his family. He and his fiancée lost their 1-year-old daughter in October 2024 and Ward has struggled with his emotions since. The couple have another young son and Ward has yearned to be home in Texas with the family more often. Additionally, Ward said his father has already advised him he should retire.

"If I walk away, I feel like I'd be happy," he said. "I'd have won the Super Bowl [with Kansas City] ... made hella money, made the Pro Bowl, made All-Pro. I did everything I wanted to. So, I feel like if I walk away, I won't regret it. I'm good."

Ward said he will need to make an expeditious decision so the Colts can move forward with their roster building. He is due a $7.98 million roster bonus in March.