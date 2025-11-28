Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (back) is questionable to play. Olave left Wednesday's practice early with the injury and did not practice on Thursday, but practiced on Friday.

"He was able to practice today and obviously we'll let this thing play itself out over the course of the next 48 hours, but he practiced today and was still a little bit limited but did well," Saints coach Kellen Moore said.

This is the first missed game this season for Kamara, who injured his knee at the end of a play against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Kamara did not practice this week and is considered week-to-week according to Moore.

Rookie running back Devin Neal will take the majority of snaps in Kamara's absence on Sunday despite being on the injury report with an ankle issue this week. Moore said he was "good to go."