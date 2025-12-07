Field Yates breaks down his confidence in Joe Burrow against the Bills' defense in fantasy Week 14. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- In Peyton Manning's mind, one sequence from Joe Burrow's career highlighted what makes the Cincinnati Bengals' star a special quarterback.

In the 2021 AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, the headset that allows coach Zac Taylor to relay plays to Burrow stopped working inside the quarterback's helmet. That meant Burrow had to do something that has disappeared from the sport: call his own plays.

That sequence was highlighted in an upcoming episode of "Peyton's Places," which will debut on ESPN+ on Sunday. In the footage shot at Paycor Stadium, Burrow explained the process and how Taylor still carried some doubt about the sequence.

But what remained unquestioned is how that reinforced what Manning believed about Burrow.

"Joe's just as calm out there in an AFC [playoff] game as he is out there at practice," Manning told ESPN this week. "I think that's a great quality and a leader. When your leader's always calm, it's easy for the people kind of following that leader to be calm as well."

Burrow and other Bengals are prominently featured in the episode. Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason detailed how the team's no-huddle offense helped Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl in the 1988 season. In another sequence, Taylor and tight end Mike Gesicki tried their acting chops as they went through an old coach-to-player electronic relay device invented by team founder Paul Brown.

But as much as anything, it highlights the bond between Manning and Burrow that has been cultivated over the years.

The two families have ties that predate the two quarterbacks. Archie Manning and Jimmy Burrow are both Mississippi natives. While there is a 21-year age difference between their sons, the two have gotten close as Burrow has developed into a prominent quarterback.

Joe Burrow was 24-of-46 for 261 and two touchdowns Sunday against the Ravens in his return from toe surgery. Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

At LSU, Burrow was one of the participants at the annual Manning Passing Academy, which features some of the best quarterbacks in college football. After a record-breaking 2019 season with the Tigers that produced a national championship and a Heisman Trophy, Burrow followed in Manning's footsteps and was drafted first overall.

Manning said that he'll call and text Academy alums as they progress through their college careers and get started in the NFL. Over the years, he's checked in with Burrow to touch base. That helped cultivate a friendship Burrow has embraced.

"When you have a guy that played for so long at such a high level that wants to see young players thrive and get better and be great, that's good for the game," Burrow said. "And shame on me if I don't take advantage of that."

Manning was the same way when he was coming up in the league. Along with naturally looking up to his father, Manning spent time around great quarterbacks such as Dan Marino and Troy Aikman. The former 17-year vet also recalled being at a banquet with Steve Young.

The way Manning saw it, any opportunity to glean one piece of advice to be filed away for future use is an opportunity worth taking advantage of. And for quarterbacks, asking questions is as important a trait as any.

"Trying to learn and admitting you don't have it all figured out no matter what age you are, I think that's a good thing," Manning said. "Always trying to get better."

The process worked out well for Manning. He finished his career as a seven-time All-Pro selection, a Super Bowl winner and like Marino, Aikman and Young, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Burrow could be on the same trajectory. One of the moments that will be considered in the arc of his career is that playoff drive against the Titans, when Burrow called plays in the win over the Titans.

"At that point, I gotta do what I gotta do," Burrow told Manning. "Give me '11' personnel. I was like, 'This is my moment. I've been waiting for this. I've never done this before.'"

That ended up being the longest drive of the first half. The Bengals capped an 11-play drive that yielded a field goal, points that were pivotal in a 19-16 overtime win. A week later, the Bengals beat Kansas City to go to their first Super Bowl in 33 seasons.

Cincinnati is still looking to reach those heights again. For the second consecutive season, the Bengals have a 4-8 record through 12 games. When the Bengals play the Bills (8-4) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox), Burrow will be making his second start since returning from turf toe surgery that sidelined him for nine games.

Manning sees a fellow quarterback striving to be as great a player as possible.

"The fact that he's out there playing right now says everything that you need to know about him, about how he feels that responsibility to be the best for that organization and for that city," Manning said.