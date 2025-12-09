Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll said the decision to kick a field goal down 10 points with five seconds remaining in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos might have seemed odd, but he explained his reasoning.

Before kicker Daniel Carlson buried the 46-yarder, Carroll said he pleaded with the officials to put eight seconds on the clock instead of five. He hoped that the additional time would provide an opportunity for Las Vegas to attempt an onside kick and potentially regain possession.

"I knew it was going to look stupid, like you couldn't figure out why we were doing it," Carroll said Monday. "... But there was a clear thought of what we were trying to get down there, just to take it down to the very last click. That might not be good enough for you, I understand that, but I think you can see what we were trying to do, but it just didn't work out."

The Raiders trailed 24-7 with four minutes to go in regulation until backup quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson to cut the deficit to 24-14. On Las Vegas' next possession, Pickett completed a 26-yard pass to Tyler Lockett that set up the field goal.

The Raiders were 7.5-point underdogs, and the game had an over/under of 40.5. The field goal impacted both, leading many to question Carroll's decision. But he said he never cared about factoring public opinion into coaching.

"I can't bend and twist and go with whatever the public sentiment is, or one person's sentiment for that matter, regardless of who it is," Carroll said. "I just can't do that and do my job the right way to the best of my ability."

Also Monday, Carroll said cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly ruptured his patellar tendon against the Broncos and will miss the rest of the season. Kelly played in 13 games (eight starts) and totaled a team-high three interceptions.