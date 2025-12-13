Four young Commanders to watch down the stretch

John Keim reports on the Commanders' offense not being able to get into a good rhythm this season due to injuries and holdouts. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The young player Washington wanted to see over the final four games won't play Sunday. And it's uncertain whether quarterback Jayden Daniels will play again this season because of his dislocated left elbow.

But for the Commanders to rebound from a disastrous season, they must get a feel for what numerous other young players can do. They can either provide answers in the future or reveal further holes in the roster.

Even though Washington is 3-10 heading into Sunday's game at the Giants, coach Dan Quinn said he's not ready to assess how much contributions they've received from the last two draft classes -- and if it's been enough.

"Right now I'm just worried about them developing and playing well," he said.

After all, if they can do that the Commanders can cross some needs off their list. But if they don't? Their return to prominence could take longer.

Washington has 17 players 25 years or younger -- 14 already are playing some sort of role, whether as a starter (four of them), key backup or core special teamer.

One player, former San Francisco second-round pick Drake Jackson, was just activated off injured reserve but is dealing with a groin injury that will limit him down the stretch.

Here are four first- or second-year players to watch in the final four games who could play bigger roles in the future:

Tight end Ben Sinnott

Washington drafted Sinnott in the second round in 2024, but he's caught just a combined nine passes. Tight end Zach Ertz has been a key part of Washington's passing attack, serving as a reliable weapon on third downs and in the red zone in particular. Daniels developed a strong rapport with Ertz.

The result: Ertz caught a combined 116 passes, including 11 for touchdowns, the past two years.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

But with him sidelined because of a torn right ACL -- he had signed only a one-year deal in the offseason and turns 36 next season -- Washington will get a long look at Sinnott. It could shape part of their offseason.

He's benefited from being around Ertz, citing the veteran's consistent practice habits -- he was seen each day practicing footwork off the line as a route-runner or blocker.

"I've learned how important practice is this year," Sinnott said.

Sinnott said he's not the same type of pass catcher as Ertz, which coaches also say. Ertz often won because of his detailed footwork. Washington will try to get Sinnott the ball in different ways, whether off bootlegs or play-action.

"We're very different," Sinnott said. "He's such a precision route runner, a guy who can win versus man. I'm more of a catch-and-run guy. I can obviously win vs. man, but more catch and run, get the ball in my hands and let me kind of go to work. I'm not going to try to be Zach."

Tight ends coach David Raih said Sinnott's practice habits have improved.

"It's pre-practice preparation, which Zach's had a huge impact on and what that actually looks like," Raih said. "[Sinnott is] detailed. He has much more poise on the field. There's a lot of stress in the field when he first came into the league. So he's got poise, professionalism, and he's coachable. He's so much more coachable than he was even a year ago, just because of the pain of going through the NFL. It's like, give me the answers, show me how to do this type mentality."

One week ago, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said he remained confident in what Sinnott could do. His path as a pass-catcher was just blocked by Ertz.

"He's a dynamic player in space for that position," Kingsbury said. "Can create separation, all those things. It's just, it's a tough room when you have one of the all-time greats in there that we lean on in those situations. But he's progressed just the way we want."

Ben Sinnott said he has learned a lot from Zach Ertz, and the Commanders will get to see how much over the rest of the season with Ertz sidelined by a torn ACL. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Linebacker Jordan Magee

He played a combined 24 snaps in the first six games. But in the last seven he's averaged 30.3 snaps per game. The question at some point becomes: Is Magee the heir apparent to middle linebacker Bobby Wagner? That's what multiple team sources have viewed as his future role.

Even Wagner has helped prep Magee, a 2024 fifth-round pick, for that role since joining the team last season. After all, Wagner, who signed a one-year deal last offseason, turns 36 in June.

He's talked to Magee about the details of being a middle linebacker.

"It starts with me controlling everything," Magee said. "You're talking so much [pre-snap] and then you have to come back to the huddle and call the play. It'll wear on you so you have to have that conditioning. He was telling me to control the huddle, control your breathing and always be confident because they're going to listen to you. He's been working with me since last year about it, just having that presence and command."

But unless Wagner sits, Magee won't be able to show that side in a game. He has, however, been able to show it in practice as Wagner had to sit two practices each of the last two weeks. That allowed Magee to wear the green dot on his helmet and call the plays.

For now, Magee just wants to show he belongs on the field. Washington started using more three linebacker sets so it could use Frankie Luvu on the edge to fortify a spot weakened by injuries.

In the last two games, Magee has rushed the passer eight times -- six more than in the previous five games combined.

"Just show them I can play," Magee said of his goal the next four games. "I feel I'm a good pass rusher against backs so I want to show that. Be better in certain areas -- get off blocks, being able to shed and make a tackle. They know I can play football, but I want to hone in on the little stuff."

Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton

It's doubtful that his play time will increase over the final four games. He's playing behind starters Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, but he's another second-round pick from 2024 who needs to factor in Washington's future.

The Commanders need to make a decision on Payne in the offseason -- he has a $28 million cap hit in 2026; the team could save $16.8 million if it released him. Regardless, it would be helpful for Washington if Newton ascends.

He has an 8.7% pressure rate, up from 5.8 as a rookie. He has two sacks, same as last year. He has just two tackles for loss and hasn't registered a quarterback hit in the last five games.

Washington has used Newton at end in recent games, sometimes as a stand-up rusher from that spot.

"It makes me more versatile," Newton said. "I remember growing up watching Aaron Donald get reps on the edge, Chris Jones get reps on the edge.

"With my athleticism coaches knew I was capable of getting some d-end reps. Everybody knows I'm an inside guy, get off the ball, but whatever I can do to help the team win I'll do."

He said improved play recognition and timing the cadence of the quarterback better has helped. And, Newton said, even if the numbers don't show his growth "if you watch the film, you'll see it for sure.

"It's the same progression I had in college. Just walking up those steps to success, slow but sure. I want to show the dominant player that I am, the explosiveness I have. I know what I'm capable of and I just want to display it."

Quinn said they want to see Newton have more success working the edges of the guards, where he said he works best.

"I feel like his quickness is back, his speed is back," Quinn said.

Defensive line coach Darryl Tapp said Newton has had a steep learning curve. Before his first camp Newton dealt with two foot surgeries. That made last season a "work in progress." This year they've focused on details with Newton: getting out of his stance the proper way, how to attack blocks based on the stance you take.

"I know that [his impact] can be kind of taken out of context with him being a second-round pick," Tapp said. "I get that. So you expect more of him. But now he's behind two to three big deal savvy vets and this is an opportunity for him. ... He's so athletic and explosive, you can use him in different ways. We're just trying to find ways to get him on the field."

DT Jer'Zhan Newton doesn't lack for condidence, but his numbers could stand to back up the rhetoric better. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Right tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly has started every game, so this isn't about getting more time to see what he can do but rather learn more about how strong a starter he can become -- and in turn making the offensive line a consistent strength.

He'll face Giants end Brian Burns on Sunday. In the season opener Burns recorded one sack and two pressures vs. Conerly.

In his next two starts, Conerly faced Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby. According to TruMedia, five sacks were attributed to Conerly in the first two games -- but only two have been considered his fault in the last four games.

Sunday, as well as the three games to close the season, represents a chance to show his growth. They like that he'll face the Eagles twice in three weeks to close the year, providing a chance to display what he's learned in a short period.

Coaches say his technique has become more consistent.

"To see him settle in, not get down, continue to work hard has been good," Kingsbury said. "The run game stuff has improved, pass game stuff has improved, and the game has just slowed down for him. This last month is really big for his development. Continue to build into the offseason and then he needs to have a great offseason."

Early in the season Conerly said he was trying to be too perfect rather than just relying on his technique, which he considered his strength at Oregon and why he became a first-round pick.

"I feel confident, I'll say that," Conerly said. "I wasn't always confident going into those games at the beginning of the year. Now it's just ball. There's no reason to think about anything, just go out and do your job and move onto the next play. That's what got me here and that's what's going to keep me here."