Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders early in the fourth quarter to be examined for a concussion and later said he was surprised to be taken out at the time.

It was the fifth time in 10 games dating to the preseason that the rookie was forced to leave a game to be checked for a concussion.

Dart missed two plays Sunday before being cleared. He returned and threw an incompletion into the end zone on fourth down.

"It was a big thing that happened in the game," Dart said.

The Giants had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 11:38 remaining when Dart faked a pitch out left to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and ran straight up the middle. He was sandwiched by Commanders defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Javon Kinlaw, and his neck bent awkwardly. Goldman went down on the play and also was examined for a concussion.

The officials almost immediately signaled for the Giants athletic training staff to check on Dart, who missed a pair of games last month after sustaining a concussion against the Chicago Bears.

"I'm not sure what the official said, but the official was the one that asked him to be evaluated," interim coach Mike Kafka said. "But he was fine."

The Giants did not call any designed runs for Dart in his first game back from a concussion against the New England Patriots. They did Sunday. But they said that wasn't the call on the play that forced Dart to the sideline.

"Tried to do a little trick pass on it. They did a good job covering it," Dart said. "I didn't want to make a bad play even worse by forcing the ball, so just tried to get back to the line of scrimmage. I'm not really sure what the reason was I had to come out of the game. It was really just ... weird. I don't understand it."

The spotlight is clearly on Dart. The first-round pick is having to leave games, even if just for a few plays, on a regular basis.

Jameis Winston came in for the two plays while Dart was in the blue medical tent being examined. Dart didn't think it was necessary in this instance. He's also felt that way about several of the other concussion checks.

"Definitely wasn't the first time I was surprised I had to come out," he said. "But I was definitely surprised. It didn't feel like it was that big of a hit at all."

Part of the reaction may be the circumstances that unfolded in Chicago. Dart hit his head hard on the ground at the end of a run where he fumbled. He laid motionless for a few seconds and didn't try to recover the fumble. But Dart returned to the game the following series for the Giants. It wasn't until after two plays when they realized something was wrong. Dart underwent a concussion test in between the third and fourth quarters and was diagnosed with a concussion. He missed the Giants' next two games.

The Ole Miss product was asked if he thought the process in Chicago led to the call for him to be examined Sunday.

"Not sure for the reason," he said. "It would just be something that hopefully can be communicated. I'm not really sure [the reason] to be honest."

It has been a frustrating rookie season for Dart and the Giants. He's provided reason for hope, but the team now has lost eight straight. Dart finished 20-of-36 for 246 yards with a touchdown and interception Sunday after struggling in the first half. He went 0-for-5 when pressured in the first half.

Again, the team came up short despite having the ball down one score in the final minutes.

"I take accountability for this one," Dart said. "I didn't play well enough today for this team to win. I have to be better."