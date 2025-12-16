Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Lamar Jackson was running so late for the Baltimore Ravens' flight on Saturday afternoon that the team almost had a tough decision to make.

If he didn't arrive at the airport at a certain time, the Ravens were going to have to re-route to Louisville and bus 90 minutes to Cincinnati. Fortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was able to navigate around the roads that were closed in downtown Baltimore for President Trump's arrival to the Army-Navy game and the team's travel wasn't disrupted.

"Lamar was the one we would certainly hold the plane for," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said with a smile.

Jackson led Baltimore to a 24-0 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, and in many ways, this trip ended up being a course correction for the Ravens.

In ending a two-game losing streak, the Ravens (7-7) looked like a playoff team, recording their most complete performance of the season. And, by throwing touchdown passes and running for first downs, Jackson took another step toward looking like his old self.

"I believe I told you guys early on in the week that I was feeling better, like Thursday," Jackson said. "I guess you guys had to see it to believe it."

Jackson's final numbers were pedestrian. He recorded the fewest completions of his eight-year career in a full game, connecting on 8-of-12 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

But Jackson was back to producing touchdowns, countering the blitz and stretching the field. His 136 yards passing were his most in a first half this season. He also totaled multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Oct. 30 in Miami, ending a career-worst streak of five games.

"It still comes back to Lamar; he played great," Harbaugh said. "He's been preparing well. He's been working hard."

Jackson's production lately has dipped in tandem with his reduced practice time. He has missed at least one full practice in each of the past five games, sitting out for the most part because of injuries (knee, ankle and toe).

But Jackson showed great awareness on Sunday with 4:42 left in the second quarter, when he anticipated Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy blitzing from the right side on third-and-7. Jackson checked into a play where running back Rasheen Ali went past Murphy, caught a wide-open pass on the right flat and ran 30 yards for a touchdown.

This was Jackson's first touchdown pass against the blitz in five weeks, according to ESPN Research.

"Lamar got us to that play, pulled it out of the gameplan right at the right time and made it happen," Harbaugh said. "To me, that's a function of preparation."

Late in the first half, Jackson saw a window open up between a Cincinnati cornerback and safety along the left side. He dropped a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers in the end zone. It was Jackson's longest touchdown pass of the season in terms of air yards.

But Jackson didn't sound enthused about Baltimore's performance against a defense that ranked last in the NFL in most yards and points allowed this season.

"We only scored 17 points on offense, [and] our defense scored one," Jackson said. "Defense did great. Offense -- hats off to everybody, but I feel like we can still do more."

Jackson and the Ravens finish out the regular season against defenses that have given up plenty of points. Baltimore's last three opponents all have defenses who rank in the bottom half of the NFL in points allowed: the New England Patriots (26th), Green Bay Packers (23rd) and Pittsburgh Steelers (19th).

Asked if Jackson is looking more like Jackson, Harbaugh said, "I think Lamar competes every single week. He gives you everything he's got. It's a long season, and he fights and plays ball. So, I love the way he's been playing."