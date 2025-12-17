Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was found not guilty on Tuesday of assault and harassment charges stemming from an incident with his girlfriend in May, according to court records.

According to TribLive, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer said prosecutors failed to prove Bush had the intent to harm or injure the woman.

A spokesperson for the NFL, which has been reviewing the matter under the personal conduct policy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bush was arrested and charged in the offseason after police responded to a report of an alleged assault at a home in a Pittsburgh suburb. The woman, who identified herself as Bush's girlfriend, said Bush assaulted her and took her car keys.

The two got into an argument that resulted in Bush allegedly becoming more aggressive, according to the complaint. As the woman began to record the argument on her cellphone, Bush chased her around the home in an attempt to get the phone, according to the complaint. She said she was pinned against a massage table in an office and that Bush put his full body weight on top of her before taking the phone and smashing it. The woman left with her daughter to a neighbor's home, according to the complaint.

Police discovered cuts on the inside of the girlfriend's wrist and outside her right foot, as well as smashed pieces of the cellphone, according to the complaint. Bush admitted to smashing the phone but denied getting physical.

Bush, a 2019 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, ranks second on the Browns this season with 93 combined tackles.